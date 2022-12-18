Cecily Strong leaves Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons

·1 min read

After 11 seasons, Cecily Strong has said farewell to “Saturday Night Live."

A few hours before the last episode of the season Saturday, the TV show’s Instagram account posted a cue card saying, “we’ll miss you, Cecily.” The caption read “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it.”

A two-time Emmy nominee for her work on the show, Strong was known for characters like the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With At a Party and impressions of people like Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro and U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

During Saturday’s show, she broke character as Michael Che’s drug-addicted neighbor Cathy Anne on Weekend Update to give a personal statement.

“I had a lot of fun here,” she said. “And I feel really lucky that I have had so many of the best moments of my life in this place, and with these people that I love so much.”

It’s latest in a string of high-profile departures for “Saturday Night Live” this year, including Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant. Strong joined the show in 2012, during the 38th season, and has since gone on to appear in movies, including the 2016 “Ghostbusters,” and television shows, like Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!”

She and host Austin Butler closed out the episode with a performance of “Blue Christmas.”

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Why Are the Teens in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ the Absolute Worst?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Courtesy of 20th Century StudiosAvatar: The Way of Water isn’t a movie meant to be watched so much as experienced. You have to kick back in one of those massive reclining theater seats, bolt 3D glasses to your face, and stare at the oversized screen straight-on, shoving popcorn into your mouth to remind yourself that you don’t actually live on Pandora.Which is both too bad and a very good thing, actually. Pandora, the alien world that Avatar tak

  • Suspect who killed 2 police officers did not commit suicide

    Suspect who killed 2 police officers did not commit suicide

  • Austin Butler Chokes Up Paying Tribute to Late Mom in ‘SNL’ Monologue

    “Saturday Night Live’s” final show of the season started on a sweet note, as host Austin Butler tenderly recalled watching the late-night comedy show with his late mother, Lori Anne Howell. “I love my mom, some of my favorite memories from growing up was watching ‘SNL’ every week,” and even though he had this “crippling […]

  • 22 photos of Charlie Woods looking like Tiger Woods' mini-me on the golf course

    The iconic golfer also told reporters on December 10 that his 13-year-old son is already starting to drive the ball farther than him.

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis's big brother, Jason

  • Cromwell says it's clear 'efforts were made' to improve Hockey Canada board

    OTTAWA — Former Supreme Court judge Thomas Cromwell said Tuesday it was apparent a "serious effort" was made to improve diversity, gender balance and range of experience on Hockey Canada's board of directors. The candidates — five women and four men — were named a day earlier to fill the vacant board seats at the national sport organization. Hockey Canada's provincial and territorial members will hold a Saturday vote on whether to accept or reject the entire slate of nominees. Cromwell, who head

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif