Raise A Glass To Cecily Strong's Wine-Drunk Jeanine Pirro Impression On 'SNL'

Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro and anchor Colin Jost during "Weekend Update." (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

Leaving a wine-drenched Colin Jost in her wake, Cecily Strong closed out the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” with her fan-favorite and heavily liquored impression of Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

During the Anya Taylor-Joy-hosted episode, Strong’s Pirro joined “Weekend Update” co-anchors Jost and Michael Che to remind everyone that, yes, you can still catch her show “a full hour before the nursing homes turn off the TV in the lobby” and that she’s not going anywhere.

With a goblet-sized glass of wine in hand, Strong slurred her way through describing a recent stop in Mar-a-Lago, as she proceeded to douse Jost in liquid by punctuating each of her unhinged rants with a flick of the wrist.

“It’s like being on a cruise ship that’s permanently docked in the hottest part of Florida, in between two classy strip clubs — you know, where the gals wear ballgowns,” she said of Trump’s sprawling estate. “There’s an endless buffet of rubbery shrimp, and the air smells like a bathroom stall that’s been freshly sprayed with Poo-Pourri.”

Strong’s Pirro then gave her opinions on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ policies surrounding the U.S. border, telling Jost, “Even as I watch our beautiful country get overrun by a gang of MS-13’s angriest Mexican lesbians, I’m still standing strong because I always did it my way.”

And so began what may stand as Strong’s “SNL” swan song.

She proceeded to swivel out of her chair and onto the desk to belt a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” all while continuing to pelt her co-star with impressive accuracy.

Soon enough, stage hands brought out a giant glass box of red wine at her direction, as Strong then dived right in, leaving herself and Jost completely soaked before delivering her final refrain.

While NBC has yet to announce which cast members are returning to the show next year, this weekend’s episode, which included heartfelt tributes and emotional send-offs, had many speculating that heavy-hitters like Strong might be departing.

The Emmy-nominated comedian, who’s starred on the late-night sketch show for nine seasons, has yet to confirm whether the appearance was her last, but fans took to social media to salute her performance on the series anyway.

This is Cecily Strong’s Emmy reel right here pic.twitter.com/EvZSQLsLum — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) May 23, 2021

I really hope she sticks around but if this is Cecily Strong’s Swan Song on #SNL well that was a hell of a way to go out pic.twitter.com/MYgKMlgYpg — Anthony (@AnAntLife) May 23, 2021

Cecily Strong as Judge Box o' Wine Jeanine Pirro is perfection. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MlR5z9BVfU — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 23, 2021

Cecily Strong has been the backbone of snl for so many years it feels so bittersweet knowing such an amazing performer is leaving #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/gHOlGhONx1 — ً (@NWODIMNAYA) May 23, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.