Cecil Clarke seeks re-election as CBRM mayor

In a news release on Friday morning, Cecil Clarke announced that he will seek re-election as mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

The municipal election is set to go ahead on Oct. 17 with advanced polls opening on Oct. 7.

After his win in 2016, it was Clarke's intention to step aside after his current term ended. But he said that COVID-19 altered his plans.

In his news release, Clarke said that "now more than ever, a steady hand and proven leadership is needed."

He said that he wasn't going to leave his position just for the sake of making a change.

"We need to navigate through and create more opportunities; building on the successes we've had. The CBRM government, that I have been proud to lead, has made a difference. We can continue to make a difference," he said in the release.

Clarke will face some competition for the job, as CBRM Coun. Amanda MacDougall announced last week that she will also seek the mayor's seat.

Tom Ayers/CBC More

Clarke was first elected mayor in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.

He has also served on the province's executive council. He was speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly and government House leader. He served as Minister of Economic Development, Minister of Energy, Minister of Justice and attorney general.

Clarke also ran a failed leadership bid to head the province's Progressive Conservative party back in 2018.

And he dipped his toe into federal politics in 2011, when he ran for the Conservative seat in Sydney-Victoria and ended up losing out to Liberal incumbent Mark Eyking.

MORE TOP STORIES