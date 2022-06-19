Cece Kizer’s first goal for the Current salvages draw for Kansas City against Chicago

The KC Current coughed up its 1-0 halftime lead just 15 minutes into the second half. But Cece Kizer’s strike from distance — her first for her hometown team, gave the Current a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park.

Kristen Hamilton again got on the end of a cross despite her smaller stature and flicked home Halie Mace’s cross to give the Current a 1-0 lead that stood through halftime.

With Hamilton’s goal, the fourth of the NWSL regular season for her, she becomes the all-time leader in Current history for goals scored.

The Current held its lead through the first half, and even looked to come out firing in the second half after Elyse Bennett came on as a substitute.

But a corner headed home by Amanda Kowalski leveled the match for the Red Stars just on the other side of halftime.

Minutes later, Mal Pugh got a superstar call after Desi Scott collided with her inside the box despite Pugh’s touch putting her well out of reach to corral and get a shot on target. Pugh converted the penalty kick.

With momentum turned against the home team, the Current needed to find a moment of inspiration to get back in the match. Look no further than “Hometown Hero” Kizer.

Kizer received a pass on the top of the box from Elyse Bennett, and turned onto her weaker left foot. The curling shot she unleashed had U.S. Women’s National Team Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher beat the moment it came off Kizer’s foot.

The Current now gets to take a break during the summer international window. The Current won’t return to NWSL play until July 1.