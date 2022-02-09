CEBL's Fraser Valley Bandits hire former coach of Poland's men's basketball team

After turning around Poland's men's basketball team, Mike Taylor is embarking on a new adventure — coaching in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Taylor was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of the Fraser Valley Bandits.

“It looks like a fun league, so hopefully we can have a good run," he told The Canadian Press.

“What I like about the league is that Canada basketball has been on the rise for the last decade. I think it’s an up-and-coming league.”

Hailing from Clarion, Penn., the 49-year-old Taylor is no stranger to travelling the world for the sport he loves.

He worked behind benches in Germany for nearly two decades, was an assistant for the Czech Republic's men's national team, and as head coach for the then-Maine Red Claws — now known as the Maine Celtics — in the NBA Development League, where he coached the league's all-star game in 2013.

Maine is the D-League — now G League — affiliate of the NBA's Boston Celtics.

Taylor's made "friends for life" at every stop and expects the same in B.C.

"I've never been," he said from his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where he lives with his wife and two young sons. “It’ll be a new experience off the floor.”

Back in 2013, he was part of the coaching staff that guided the Czech team to a big win over Poland in FIBA's EuroBasket tournament. The performance drew the attention of those in charge of the Polish squad and Taylor was tapped to take over as head coach.

“They remembered. That year I was also coaching with the Maine Red Claws. Obviously, they were impressed with my time around the Celtics," he said. "They took a chance and hired me and we had a wonderful eight-year run. It’ll be remembered in Polish basketball history for sure.”

Under Taylor, Poland made its first appearance in the FIBA World Cup in 2019 and rocketed up the world standings, from No. 42 when he took over in 2014 to No. 13 today.

What Taylor accomplished with the Polish squad is "truly remarkable," said Bandits general manager Kyle Julius.

"Coach Taylor's infectious passion for the game and his positive leadership style combined with his ability to win in difficult circumstances is going to be really exciting for our great fans and players," Julius said in a statement.

"We are all very excited to work alongside coach Taylor and learn from him in the process. I really believe coach Taylor will help push our organization and the league to another level."

Last season ended in heartbreak for the Bandits, who went 7-7 in regular-season play before dropping an 84-82 decision to the Niagara River Bandits in the semifinals of the CEBL championship.

Taylor sees promise in the team, which opens the 2022 campaign on the road in Ottawa against the BlackJacks.

“What I like is there’s a really good culture established from Kyle (Julius) coaching there during his time," he said. "I think there’s quality, there’s something to build from on the basketball side.”

Taylor believes his ability to motivate players and shape a specialized offence to the Fraser Valley squad.

"I’m a relationship-based coach. I’m very positive for the team, I want the team to play for each other and really play great team basketball," he said. "Really emphasize playing both ends of the floor. I think I’m a creative guy who tries to fit an offensive system to the talent that is on the team so it kind of adapts.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

