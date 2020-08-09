CEBL Roundup: Moon scores 31, Stingers down Bandits for championship

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — The Edmonton Stingers are this year's Canadian Elite Basketball League's champions.

Xavier Moon had 31 points to lead Edmonton to a 90-73 victory over the Fraser Valley Bandits on Sunday, capping the league's Summer Series.

Travis Daniels added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Stingers while Brody Clarke chipped in with 14 points.

Junior Cadougan led the Bandits with 13 points.

The CEBL Summer Series was a 26-game, round-robin competition held at the Meridian Centre to decide the second-year league's 2020 champion.

Games were played with no fans in attendance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

