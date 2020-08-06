CEBL Roundup: Jahenns Manigat with 20 points, leads Bandits over Knighthawks

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jahenns Manigat scored 20 points and Oluseyi Ashaolu added 17 as the Fraser Valley Bandits beat the Guelph Knighthawks 84-70 on Wednesday to complete round-robin play at the Canadian Elite Basketball League Summer Series.

Manigat had a strong shooting game, going 7 for 10 from the field and 6-of-9 from the three-point line.

Malcolm Duvivier chipped in with 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the Bandits (4-2) secure second place and a bye to the tournament semifinals.

Kimbal Mackenzie had a team-high 12 points for the Knighthawks (3-3), who were outscored 46-25 in the second half after going into the break with a seven-point lead.

The CEBL Summer Series is a 26-game, round-robin competition being held at the Meridian Centre and will decide the second-year league's 2020 champion. Games are being played with no fans in attendance.

The Edmonton Stingers (5-1) won five straight to secure the top seed and a bye to the semifinals. The Saskatchewan Rattlers were the lone club in the seven-team league not to advance.

The quarterfinals go Thursday. The Hamilton Honey Badgers will face the Niagara River Lions in one, while Guelph faces the Ottawa BlackJacks in the other.

The semis are Saturday, with the championship set for Sunday.

---

BLACKJACKS 87 RATTLERS 68

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Thomas Scrubb had 20 points as Ottawa downed Saskatchewan in its final round-robin game.

Shaquille Keith and Eric Kibi each chipped in 12 points for the BlackJacks (3-3).

Kemy Osse poured in a game-high 21 points for the Rattlers (1-5), who dropped five in a row and won't advance.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press