Canadian Press NewsAlert: Canada to match donations to Red Cross for Ukraine

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press has learned the federal government will match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine.

The campaign, which will begin today and run until March 18, will see the government match donations by Canadians dollar for dollar to a maximum of $10 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi