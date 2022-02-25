Canadian Press NewsAlert: Canada to match donations to Red Cross for Ukraine

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press has learned the federal government will match donations individuals make to the Canadian Red Cross to help bring humanitarian relief to Ukraine.

The campaign, which will begin today and run until March 18, will see the government match donations by Canadians dollar for dollar to a maximum of $10 million.

More coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press