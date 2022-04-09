Cease, unbeaten vs Tigers, leads White Sox to 5-2 win

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease is relieved during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    1/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease is relieved during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    2/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    3/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • The Miguel Cabrera count down to 3000 hits advances after Cabrera's single during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    4/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    The Miguel Cabrera count down to 3000 hits advances after Cabrera's single during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miguel Cabrera designated hitter watches his single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    5/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Miguel Cabrera designated hitter watches his single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez reacts to the call by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    6/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez reacts to the call by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez is tagged out by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    7/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez is tagged out by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    8/8

    White Sox Tigers Baseball

    Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease is relieved during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Miguel Cabrera count down to 3000 hits advances after Cabrera's single during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Miguel Cabrera designated hitter watches his single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez reacts to the call by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez is tagged out by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DANA GAURUDER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Tigers
    Detroit Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago White Sox
    Chicago White Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yasmani Grandal
    Yasmani Grandal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dylan Cease
    Dylan Cease
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Schoop
    Jonathan Schoop
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jeimer Candelario
    Jeimer Candelario
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led the Chicago White Sox over the Tigers 5-2 Saturday.

Cease (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers.

“I don't want to jinx myself, but the results have been good so far,” Cease said of his success against Detroit.

Cease went 6-1 in his final 11 starts of last season, and manager Tony La Russa sees a carryover.

“He was outstanding,” La Russa said. “They've got a nice club over there and he was just rock solid, in command of all of his pitches. When he got a little out of sync, he got right back on it. That's what he started to do midseason on. He's a quick learner.”

Cease's take on his first start this season was a little bit different. He relied upon his slider more than usual.

“I feel like I was kind of a one-trick pony a little bit with the slider,” he said. “That was the pitch I had the best feel for. Sometimes, you have those games where you just have to compete with what you've got.”

Aaron Bummer gave up singles to Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop starting the ninth, then struck out Eric Haase, Spencer Torkelson and pinch-hitter Dustin Garneau for his first save.

Chicago's A.J. Pollock left because of right hamstring tightness after he singled leading off the third and took a wide turn at first. Pollock is off to a 4-for-7 start since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 for closer Craig Kimbrel.

Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run single with two outs in the first. José Abreu had two hits and scored twice for the White Sox, who rebounded from a 5-3 opening-day defeat.

Detroit's Casey Mize (0-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

Grandal homered on a 1-1 fastball in the sixth, driving the ball over the right-field wall for a 4-0 lead.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch didn't second-guess himself for allowing Mize to start the sixth.

“I think he earned it,” he said. "He was at 70-some pitches and other than the first inning he’d been able to navigate pretty efficiently. We need our starters to take on a lot of innings.”

Cease was replaced by Reynaldo López after allowing Austin Meadows' leadoff single in the sixth. Jeimer Candelario had an RBI double.

.Javier Báez was thrown out trying to score from third when a pitch glanced off Grandal's glove, and the catcher threw to López covering the plate.

“They work on that in spring training,” La Russa said. “That's a key play in the inning. That did a lot to help us.”

Schoop drove Candelario from third with a grounder that shortstop Leury García bobbled for an error.

Andrew Vaughn added an RBI single in the seventh.

“We just didn’t do enough to win this game and they did,” Hinch said. "It had nothing to do with Casey. Just had to do with the way the game went.”

SITTING OUT

Chicago's Tim Anderson served the second game of his two-game suspension for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson is expected back in his leadoff spot Sunday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox SP Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain. Giolito was injured during the fourth inning of the team's opener on Friday. “Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa estimated of the pitcher's layoff.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (4-3, 3.50 ERA in 2021) will start the finale of the three-game series. Kopech, who started in four of his 44 appearances last season, only pitched four spring training innings.

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.34 ERA in 2021) will make his season debut. Skubal won two of his three starts against the White Sox last season, striking out 23 in 16 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • More Black hockey players in western Quebec say they've faced racial slurs

    More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 76ers, Bucks or Celtics? Who is the best playoff matchup for Raptors?

    The Raptors will play one of three teams in the playoffs. Here's how they match up, from best to worst.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri