CEA Industries Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

·12 min read
Q3 Revenue up 68% QoQ and 37% YoY to $5.1 Million

Louisville, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, is reporting results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

 

 

Q3 2022

 

 

Q2 2022

 

 

Q3 2021

 

 

% QoQ

 

 

% YoY

 

Revenue

 

$

5,063

 

 

$

3,015

 

 

$

3,706

 

 

 

68%

 

 

 

37%

 

Gross Profit

 

$

597

 

 

$

306

 

 

$

747

 

 

 

95%

 

 

 

-20%

 

Gross Margin

 

 

11.8%

 

 

 

10.2%

 

 

 

20.2%

 

 

 

160 bps

 

 

 

-840 bps

 

Operating Expenses

 

$

1,656

 

 

$

2,077

 

 

$

1,190

 

 

 

-20%

 

 

 

39%

 

Net Income/(Loss)

 

$

(1,042

)

 

$

(1,761

)

 

$

(408

)

 

 

NA

 

 

 

NA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management Commentary

“Q3 was highlighted by strong revenue growth on a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting both the benefit of our investments in sales and marketing this year and less disruption to our operations from past supply chain issues,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “We recently signed contracts with two non-cannabis vertical agriculture companies, which reflects our focus on diversifying the customer base beyond our traditional cannabis customers. Although we are proud of our sales growth, we acknowledge that the macro environment continues to present challenges as we work through a prolonged inflationary environment and certain residual supply chain headwinds.

“Last week, we announced a significant new non-equity strategic alliance with Hydrobuilder Holdings LLC, a leading omnichannel platform with 22 retail locations and 10 warehouses serving the indoor and outdoor CEA and hydroponics industry. This alliance will combine our industry-leading CEA systems engineering and technologies with Hydrobuilder Holdings’ expansive commercial-first omnichannel platform, creating a one-stop-shop solution for cultivation companies across North America.

“As we look ahead, we plan to continue executing on both our organic and inorganic growth initiatives. We have been judicious in our approach to M&A and our patience has paid off given the contraction in valuation multiples for many of the targets we have evaluated. We will continue to exercise diligence in identifying targets that will be accretive to our business and accelerate growth and profitability for the future.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased 37% to $5.1 million compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributed to some recovery in the supply chain that enabled delivery of products with fewer delays.

Net bookings in the third quarter of 2022 were $2.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog was $6.8 million compared to $9.9 million for the same period in 2021. This quarter-end backlog is expected to generate revenue over the next 18 months. The decrease in the Company’s net bookings and backlog for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by fewer new orders to replace the Company’s backlog as it recognized revenue during the quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 11.8% compared to 20.2% in the year ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by an increase in variable costs (which include the cost of equipment, external engineering costs, shipping and handling, and travel and warranty costs) as a percentage of revenue, as well as the reallocation of certain operating expenses to cost of goods sold.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses in support of organic and inorganic growth initiatives, and an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million or $(1.69) per share for the same period in 2021. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2022 was lower than the net loss per share in the year-ago quarter due to higher issued and outstanding shares as of the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $21.1 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million on December 31, 2021, while working capital increased by $16.4 million during this period. The increase was primarily driven by net proceeds from the Company’s sale of common stock and warrants of approximately $24 million in February 2022. At September 30, 2022, the company remained debt free.

Conference Call

CEA management will host a conference call today to discuss its financial and operating results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
Dial: 1-973-528-0008
Access Code: 712632
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2893/46837

Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing info@ceaindustries.com. For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available for two weeks in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ceaindustries.com beginning on November 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Media Contact:

Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
Jamie.english@ceaindustries.com
(303) 993-5271

Investor Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
info@ceaindustries.com
(720) 330-2829


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US Dollars except share numbers)

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

21,083,549

 

 

$

2,159,608

 

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $275,442 and $181,942, respectively)

 

 

77,143

 

 

 

179,444

 

Inventory, net

 

 

614,623

 

 

 

378,326

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

1,102,138

 

 

 

1,273,720

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

22,877,453

 

 

 

3,991,098

 

Noncurrent Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

76,224

 

 

 

77,346

 

Goodwill

 

 

-

 

 

 

631,064

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

1,830

 

Deposits

 

 

14,747

 

 

 

14,747

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

488,960

 

 

 

565,877

 

Total Noncurrent Assets

 

 

581,761

 

 

 

1,290,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

23,459,214

 

 

$

5,281,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

2,256,111

 

 

$

1,345,589

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,435,481

 

 

 

2,839,838

 

Accrued equity compensation

 

 

69,560

 

 

 

83,625

 

Other liabilities

 

 

37,078

 

 

 

37,078

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

 

115,943

 

 

 

100,139

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

6,914,173

 

 

 

4,406,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

405,265

 

 

 

486,226

 

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

405,265

 

 

 

486,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

7,319,438

 

 

 

4,892,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEMPORARY EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 3,300 issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,960,000

 

Total Temporary Equity

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,960,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 and 850,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 7,953,974 and 1,600,835 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

80

 

 

 

16

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

49,146,840

 

 

 

25,211,017

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(33,007,144

)

 

 

(28,781,566

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

16,139,776

 

 

 

(3,570,533

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

$

23,459,214

 

 

$

5,281,962

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Revenue, net

 

$

5,063,079

 

 

$

3,706,436

 

 

$

9,822,391

 

 

$

10,582,470

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

4,465,888

 

 

 

2,959,264

 

 

 

8,828,453

 

 

 

8,208,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

597,191

 

 

 

747,172

 

 

 

993,938

 

 

 

2,374,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising and marketing expenses

 

 

304,600

 

 

 

224,393

 

 

 

865,305

 

 

 

569,580

 

Product development costs

 

 

58,978

 

 

 

98,623

 

 

 

254,473

 

 

 

322,807

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,292,746

 

 

 

866,699

 

 

 

3,684,617

 

 

 

2,493,930

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,656,324

 

 

 

1,189,715

 

 

 

5,435,459

 

 

 

3,386,317

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(1,059,133

)

 

 

(442,543

)

 

 

(4,441,521

)

 

 

(1,012,215

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

35,934

 

 

 

191,358

 

 

 

79,452

 

Interest income (expense),net

 

 

10,725

 

 

 

(1,296

)

 

 

24,585

 

 

 

(3,268

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

17,083

 

 

 

34,638

 

 

 

215,943

 

 

 

76,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,042,050

)

 

 

(407,905

)

 

 

(4,225,578

)

 

 

(936,031

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,042,050

)

 

$

(407,905

)

 

$

(4,225,578

)

 

$

(936,031

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible Preferred Series B Stock Redemption Value Adjustment

 

$

-

 

 

$

(2,262,847

)

 

$

-

 

 

$

(2,262,847

)

Convertible preferred series B stock dividends

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,447

)

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

(1,447

)

Deemed dividend on convertible preferred series B stock on down round

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(439,999

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

(1,042,050

)

 

$

(2,672,199

)

 

$

(4,701,561

)

 

$

(3,200,325

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(1.69

)

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(2.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

7,953,974

 

 

 

1,583,511

 

 

 

6,804,741

 

 

 

1,581,142

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US Dollars except share numbers)
(Unaudited)

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(4,225,578

)

 

$

(936,031

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense

 

 

24,731

 

 

 

54,973

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

280,739

 

 

 

51,055

 

Common stock issued for other expense

 

 

-

 

 

 

67,000

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

93,500

 

 

 

20,975

 

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

 

 

(5,332

)

 

 

(13,764

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

4,489

 

 

 

8,042

 

Amortization of ROU asset

 

 

76,917

 

 

 

149,597

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

631,064

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

8,801

 

 

 

(19,740

)

Inventory

 

 

(230,966

)

 

 

(139,481

)

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

171,582

 

 

 

(119,296

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

910,523

 

 

 

(107,604

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

1,595,644

 

 

 

(664,663

)

Deposits

 

 

-

 

 

 

(24,183

)

Operating lease liability, net

 

 

(65,157

)

 

 

(197,085

)

Accrued equity compensation

 

 

(14,065

)

 

 

108,945

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(743,108

)

 

 

(1,761,260

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(30,348

)

 

 

(15,316

)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

1,500

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(28,098

)

 

 

(13,816

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of dividends on series B preferred stock

 

 

(35,984

)

 

 

-

 

Redemption of series B preferred stock

 

 

(1,980,000

)

 

 

-

 

Cash proceeds on sale of common stock and warrants, net of expenses

 

 

21,711,131

 

 

 

-

 

Payments on convertible notes payable

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,259,874

 

Proceeds from issuances of convertible notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

514,200

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

19,695,147

 

 

 

1,774,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

18,923,941

 

 

 

(1,002

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

2,159,608

 

 

 

2,284,881

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

21,083,549

 

 

$

2,283,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment of carrying value of series B preferred stock to redemption value

 

$

-

 

 

$

2,262,847

 

Conversion of series B preferred stock

 

$

1,980,000

 

 

$

-

 

Subscription receivable - series B preferred stock

 

$

-

 

 

$

1,365,000

 

Options issued for accrued equity compensation

 

$

-

 

 

$

128,434

 

Accrued Series B dividend payable settled in shares of common stock

 

$

-

 

 

$

1,447

 

Deemed dividend on series B preferred stock arising on down round

 

$

439,999

 

 

$

-

 

Cashless exercise of prefunded warrants

 

$

2

 

 

$

-

 

Options issued for accrued equity compensation liability

 

$

78,938

 

 

$

-

 



