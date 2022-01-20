CE Brands Announces Launch of KODAK Infinio F882 Outdoor Security Camera

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. (“eBuyNow”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CE Brands and strategic brand partner of Kodak Eastman Company (“Kodak”), has launched the KODAK Infinio F882 Outdoor Security Camera. The KODAK Infinio F882 is the fifth product developed by eBuyNow under the KODAK Smart Home brand, which includes Baby Monitors, Air Purifiers and Security Cameras.

“The KODAK Infinio F882 Outdoor Security Camera is the latest addition to the KODAK Smart Home suite of products,” said Craig Smith, CEO of CE Brands. “We are excited to deliver this high quality, connected outdoor camera as our first product in our outdoor security category. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our manufacturing partners and Kodak on the future development of additional Smart Home products.”

Key Features of the KODAK Infinio F882

  • Long life battery with more than 90 days of passive monitoring on a single charge.

  • Simple wire-free set up takes less than five minutes to install.

  • Full-HD resolution at 1920 x 1080 pixels and 120° wide-angle lens.

  • Best-in-class night vision with a range of 25 feet and motion detection range of 30 feet.

  • 8GB of storage within the base station for a secure and safe backup of your data.

  • 256-bit encryption ensures data remains safe and secure.

  • 2-way audio allows you to communicate from anywhere.

  • Seamlessly connect to the KODAK Smart Home App with smart notifications delivered straight to your smartphone.

The launch of the KODAK Infinio F882 Security Camera follows the previous launch of the moto watch 100, which was announced in mid-November 2021, and the Infinio F882 is the second of five new products anticipated to be launched in the first half of 2022, including an additional mid-level smart watch, a compact home air purifier and outdoor security video doorbell.

Kodak Infinio F882 Security Cameras will initially be available in the US and Canada at www.kodaksmarthome.com.

Media can request units for review from our team via media@cebrands.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.cebrands.ca.

To be added to the CE Brands’ distribution list please register at www.cebrands.ca/investors.

About CE Brands

CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the anticipated availability, performance and appeal of the KODAK Infinio F882 Outdoor Security Camera and the anticipated launch timelines and availability of future products (including a mid-level smart watch, a compact home air purifier and outdoor security video doorbell) and the Company’s expectations related thereto.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including the timing of the resumption of manufacturing operations at the Company’s partner factories in Asia and the timing of product shipments and deliveries.

Although CE Brands believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CE Brands cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the Company’s ability to stabilize its business and secure sufficient capital; the Company’s available liquidity being insufficient to operate its business and meet its financial commitments, which could result in the Company having to refinance or restructure its debt, sell assets or seek to raise additional capital, which may be on unfavorable terms, if available at all; the inability to implement the Company’s objectives and priorities for 2022 and beyond, which could result in financial strain on the Company and continued pressure on the Company’s business; risks associated with developing and launching new products, including the KODAK Infinio F882 Outdoor Security Camera and products that the Company anticipates will be launched in the future (including a mid-level smart watch, a compact home air purifier and outdoor security video doorbell); increased indebtedness and leverage; the fact that historical and projected financial information may not be representative of the Company’s future results; the inability to position the Company for long-term growth; risks associated with issuing new equity including the possible dilution of the Company’s outstanding common shares; the value of existing equity following the completion of any financing transaction; the Company defaulting on its obligations, which could result in the Company having to file for bankruptcy or undertake a restructuring proceeding; the Company being put into a bankruptcy or restructuring proceeding; and the risk factors included in CE Brand’s continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date of this press release, and to not use such forward-looking information other than for its intended purpose. CE Brands undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Further Information

For further information about CE Brands or its principal operating subsidiary, eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd., please contact:

Kalvie Legat

Rob Knowles

Chief Financial Officer

Manager, Investor Relations

778-771-0901

1-855-770-2324

ir@cebrands.ca


