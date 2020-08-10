CDW Corporation Announces Proposed Registered Offering of $630 Million of Senior Notes due 2029

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries CDW LLC and CDW Finance Corporation (together, the “Issuers”) intend to offer, subject to market and other customary conditions, $630 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in an offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Note Offering”).



The Issuers intend to use the proceeds from the Note Offering, together with cash on hand, (a) to fund the redemption of all of their outstanding $600 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Senior Notes”) at a redemption price of 103.75% of the principal amount redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption and (b) to pay fees and expenses related to such redemption and the Note Offering. The Issuers have issued a conditional notice of redemption to holders of the 2025 Senior Notes. The redemption of the 2025 Senior Notes is contingent upon the pricing and closing of the Note Offering.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by CDW Corporation and by certain of CDW LLC’s current and future direct and indirect wholly owned domestic subsidiaries.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Capital One Securities, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book‑running managers and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the Note Offering. The Note Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the Note Offering may be obtained from (i) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, by telephone (toll-free) at (866) 718-1649 or by e-mail at prospectus@morganstanley.com , (ii) Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 603-5847 or by e-mail at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com , (iii) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 S. Tryon Street, 5th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202, by fax at (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410-4885) Attention: Leveraged Syndicate or by e-mail at IBCMDCMLSHYLeveragedSyndicate@wellsfargo.com , (iv) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204, (v) BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-0343, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com , (vi) Capital One Securities, Inc., by e-mail at cos-onboarding@capitalone.com , (vii) MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020 by telephone at (877) 649-6848, (viii) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com , (ix) ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, 200 Vesey Street, New York, New York 10281, (x) U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., by telephone (toll-free) at (877) 558-2607 or (xi) Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, by telephone at (212) 830-4536 or by e-mail at dfinkelstein@siebertwilliams.com .

CDW Corporation, the Issuers and the subsidiary guarantors of the Notes filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR, which was effective upon filing on October 16, 2017, including a base prospectus dated October 16, 2017, and a preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 10, 2020, to which this communication relates. Copies of the Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR, the base prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement can be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov .

Story continues