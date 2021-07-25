CDS Gen Bipin Rawat visits Dras sector along LoC to review security situation, operational preparedness

Visual of CDS Bipin Rawat along with other Army officials in Ladakh (Photo/Twitter)

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday visited the Dras sector in Kargil district to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of forces in the Union Territory.

"General Bipin Rawat, #CDS visited #Dras Sector along #LineofControl & reviewed the prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. #CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale & exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast. #IndianArmy", tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army.

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil Conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras, on the 22nd Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts of Kargil on July 26, when the nation will mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)