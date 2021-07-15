CDS Bipin Rawat, NTRO chief Dhasmana meet Uttarakhand CM Dhami to discuss development of border areas

CDS General Bipin Rawat and Chief of NTRO Anil Dhasmana with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Chief of National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) Anil Dhasmana on Thursday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi to discuss issues of development, especially that of border areas.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), they discussed the development of border areas at length.

The Chief Minister said development programs in the border areas of the state should be given priority in view of its strategic importance. Uttarakhand shares its borders with China and Nepal.

In particular, plans will have to be worked out to stop migration from these areas. The Chief Minister said that keeping in view the strategic importance, the formalities required for the construction of roads and bridges are being completed at the earliest.

Police verification of suspicious people coming from outside in the hilly areas of the state was also discussed.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a sensitive state in view of the disaster. The Army has always played an important role in the relief and rescue operations in the event of a disaster. There is better coordination between the state government and the military administration.

The Chief Minister requested resumption of recruitment rallies which could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic.

CDS General Bipin Rawat assured all possible cooperation in the development of the border areas of the state.

NTRO Chief Anil Dhasmana said that full assistance will be given for the development of drone technology in Uttarakhand. (ANI)