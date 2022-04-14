CDPHP Named One of the Top 5 Best Companies to Work for in New York State

CDPHP is one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York State for the 14th consecutive year in a row.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

Albany, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is excited to announce that the health plan has been named in the top five of the Best Companies to Work for in New York in the large employer category. This is the 14th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“It is indeed an honor to learn that CDPHP has been named one of the top five Best Companies to Work for in New York state,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “Despite the many challenges we’ve faced over the past two years, we’ve maintained our unwavering commitment to keeping our community happy, healthy, safe, and secure, and of that, I am extremely proud.” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

CDPHP employees enjoy a flexible hybrid work environment that has offered protection throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as:

Competitive compensation and benefits packages

401(k) program

Leadership development opportunities

Access to diversity, equity, and inclusion trainings and workgroup participation

A strong commitment to advancing women in the workplace

Wellness programming and health screenings

Much more!

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com. To view current openings at CDPHP, visit www.cdphp.com/careers.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Story continues

Attachment

CONTACT: Natalia Burkart CDPHP 5185428524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com



