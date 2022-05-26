CDPHP Secures J.D. Power Award 5 out of 6 Years

CDPHP Named #1 in Customer Satisfaction in New York Region in J.D. Power 2022 Commercial Health Plan Study

Albany, N.Y., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP has once again been named #1 in Customer Satisfaction in New York in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM, making it the fifth time the plan has received this prestigious award in the last six years.

The J.D. Power study measures member satisfaction among 147 health plans in 22 regions throughout the United States and provides customers with a comprehensive, in-depth understanding of how their health plan stacks up against its competitors.

According to the J.D. Power study, CDPHP outperforms its competitors in the following areas:

Coverage and Benefits

Cost

Customer Service

Information and Communication

Provider Choice

Billing and Payment

“Winning this award five out of the last six years, and particularly the last two years in a row during a global pandemic, is a true testament to the CDPHP commitment to our members during the toughest times we’ve faced as a community and as a nation,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “I’ve never been more proud to lead this talented and dedicated group of individuals who helped CDPHP achieve this significant honor.”

In 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on into a second year, CDPHP continued efforts to keep members safe, including standing up vaccine clinics in underserved communities; continuing to waive cost-share for testing and treatment; and encouraging members to seek the preventive screenings and care they may have been putting off.

In addition to the J.D. Power award, CDPHP was recently recognized with the following awards and accolades for its best-in-class care, customer service, and as a top employer:

5 out of 5 Star Ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for both Medicare PPO and Medicare HMO plans, among the highest in New York state and the nation

Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage 2021, U.S. News & World Report

CDPHP health plans are among the highest-rated, both in New York State and around the country by NCQA, NCQA Health Plan Ratings 2021

Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021 , ranking #1 in the health care industry, and #14 overall in New York State

Best Companies to Work for in New York for the 14th consecutive year, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

For more information on the J.D. Power study, including health plan rankings from across the country, head to J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

