CDLP Brings Scandi Minimalism to the Sea

Swedish design label CDLP just launched its new women's swimwear collection, forming part of its Spring/Summer 2024 offering. Developing a capsule collection of sports-inspired separates, the collection features a range of interchangeable, mix-and-match pieces in subtle tones of Black and "Panna Cotta" alongside a vibrant "Poppy Red."

Drawing design inspiration from traditional men's loungewear staples, the collection prioritizes comfort and support through functional details like adjustable straps, silver metal trims and double-layer fabric. Aiming to provide a variation of coverage, the new swimwear features a cheekier Triangle Bikini Top and Tanga Briefs alongside a more modest Racer Bikini Top and Racer-Back Swimsuit.

"The women's swim collection is developed through a disciplined exploration of attributes to cover a broad range of needs with a vital few. Comfort and support cooperate with sharp and delicate details where performance harmonizes with precision tailoring," explains Design Director Ingrid Guttormsen.

Alongside seasonal swimwear, the new collection brings back fan favourites like the Rib Tank Top and Rib T-shirt, in heavyweight 320gsm fabric alongside a midweight 220gsm and 145gsm lightweight offering for a "barely-there" feel. Elsewhere, menswear-inspired Boxer Shorts arrive in woven and jersey, defined by precise tailoring with a comfort-oriented design.

Take a closer look at the new offering above and head to CDLP's website to shop the collection.

