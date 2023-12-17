The CDC Warns of 'Urgent Need' for Vaccinations to Fight Respiratory Illnesses This Winter

Doctors are being urged to encourage their patients to get vaccines to protect themselves from COVID, the flu and RSV this season

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there is an “urgent need” for vaccinations to fight respiratory illnesses this winter.

Earlier this week, the organization issued a health alert to doctors across the United States, calling on them to encourage their patients to get shots to protect them from COVID, the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for the remainder of the season.

“Low vaccination rates, coupled with ongoing increases in national and international respiratory disease activity caused by multiple pathogens, including influenza viruses, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and RSV, could lead to more severe disease and increased healthcare capacity strain in the coming weeks,” the CDC said.



"Healthcare providers should administer influenza, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations now to patients, if recommended. Healthcare providers should recommend antiviral medications for influenza and COVID-19 for all eligible patients, especially patients at high-risk of progression to severe disease such as older adults and people with certain underlying medical conditions," the organization added.



According to the CDC, there has been an increase in hospitalizations among groups of all ages within the past four weeks tied to respiratory illnesses.

There has been a 200% increase in hospitalizations for the flu, a 51% jump for COVID and a 60% rise for RSV, per the organization.

"Currently, the highest respiratory disease activity in the United States is occurring across the southern half of the country, with increasing activity in northern states," the CDC said.

There have also been 12 reported pediatric influenza deaths and 30 reports of MIS-C, a rare complication that typically occurs a month after a COVID infection, the organization added.

According to CDC data through Nov. 18, about 36% of both adults and children have received their flu vaccine this year. Compared to 2022, about 7 million fewer adults have gotten the shot in 2023, the health organization said.



As for COVID shots, 17% of adults and about 8% of children have received the latest round, according to CDC data through Dec. 2.

Meanwhile, only about 16% of adults ages 60 and up have gotten the new RSV vaccine, the CDC found.

Key reasons for low vaccination, the CDC said, citing a national survey, include a lack of provider recommendations, concerns tied to side effects and a lack of time or forgetting to get vaccinated.



Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.



