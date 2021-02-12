CDC says schools can be reopened without teacher vaccinations
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nation’s leading federal health agency, has announced it was possible for schools to transition to in-person learning without requiring for all teachers to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.
In long-awaited guidance released on Friday, the agency said there was strong evidence that showed schools could resume in-person learning safely, specifically with the lower grades.
In-person learning should be contingent on community transmission rates, the CDC said, and be priortised higher than reopening restaurants and nonessential businesses.
The agency identifed five key “mitigation strategies” for officials to address when reopenign schools: universal and correct mask-wearing; physical distancing; washing hands; cleaning facilities and providing proper ventilation; and contact tracing, isolating, and quarantining any cases.
This guidance comes at a time when a national debate has erupted of how and when to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials were responsible for reopening individual districts, but some have faced pushback from teacher unions that claim the schools don’t have proper safety measures in place.
Vaccinations and testing was not a key requirement in the CDC guidance to reopen schools. Instead, the agency said these areas would “provide additional layers of Covid-19 prevention in schools.”
The CDC emphasised the guidelines should be followed strictly and consistently in all schools. Guidance altered slightly between elementary, middle, and high schools.
Also, the agency released a coded chart of what level of schooling should be open depending on community transmission rates.
“I want to be clear, with this operational strategy, CDC is not mandating that schools reopen. These recommendations simply provide schools a long-needed roadmap for how to do so safely under different levels of disease in the community,” CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in a news briefing on Friday.
“We also know that some schools are already providing in-person instruction and we want them to be able to continue to do this, but we know that some are not following the recommended mitigation strategies we know to work,” Dr Walensky added.
“For these schools, we are not mandating that they close; rather, we are providing these recommendations and highlighting the science behind them to help schools create an environment that is safe for schools, students, teachers and staff.”
More follows ...
Read More
Biden administration aims to close Guantanamo by 2024
Top Biden aide suspended for threatening to ‘destroy’ reporter over relationship story
Biden says Republicans need to ‘stand up’ as impeachment trial readies to hear Trump defence