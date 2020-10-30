The CDC Released Guidelines For Preventing Coronavirus Transmission During Thanksgiving

From Country Living

As we get closer to the winter holidays, it's important to start planning what celebrations will look like amid COVID-19. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recently issued suggestions for how to safely celebrate some of the upcoming holidays including Thanksgiving.

The CDC acknowledged at the very beginning of its guidelines for Thanksgiving that this is a time when many people travel to visit family and friends. They note that traveling increases your chance of getting and spreading coronavirus, but also shared some low, moderate, and higher risk activities that you should consider—or reconsider—during the holidays.

For example, they group at-home activities into the low risk category, such as "having a small dinner with only people who live in your household" and watching parades and sporting events at home. They also consider dropping off Thanksgiving dinner to people in a no-contact way to be low-risk.

When it comes to moderate risk, the CDC considers having a small outdoor dinner with other community members and visiting outdoor pumpkin patches to be in this category. This is probably not a surprise, but unfortunately for many of us who typically enjoy a big feast on the day, the CDC includes attending large indoor gatherings, such as big family dinners as high risk. They also include attending crowded outdoor races (likely a reference to Turkey Trots), and shopping in crowded stores, as high risk.

No matter what type of celebration you're planning on having, you should keep these CDC guidelines in mind as well as follow best practices you've heard throughout the pandemic (such as wearing your mask, keeping a distance of six feet or more, and washing your hands, to name a few). We covered more safety tips for Thanksgiving here and you can read the entirety of the CDC's recommendation here.

