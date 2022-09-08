These are our favorite humidifiers you can buy online

Ben Yoder, Reviewed
·8 min read
Some studies have shown that increased humidity may help reduce the spread of airborne viruses, such as those that cause COVID-19 and influenza.
Some studies have shown that increased humidity may help reduce the spread of airborne viruses, such as those that cause COVID-19 and influenza.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Even with a new COVID booster targeting the omicron variant, federal officials are still preparing for a surge this fall and winter.

There are still about 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases each day in the United States, USA TODAY reported. That number is expected to increase in the fall and winter.

Add in that we’re about to enter the cold and flu season, and people may be looking for ways to lower the risk of illnesses—and reduce symptoms if they do get sick. One simple device that could help is a humidifier.

Some studies have shown that increased humidity may help reduce the spread of airborne viruses, such as those that cause COVID-19 and influenza. For people dealing with cold symptoms caused by the common coronavirus, a humidifier may help ease a cough or a sore throat, according to the CDC.

Based on our experts' thorough testing, these are five of the best humidifiers you can buy right now.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The Levoit Classic 300S: The best overall humidifier

The Levoit Classic 300S is a modern classic with its easy-to-use controls.
The Levoit Classic 300S is a modern classic with its easy-to-use controls.

This ultrasonic cool mist humidifier from Levoi was easy to use and quiet—plus it scored well on our humidity tests, raising it by 29%. The 300S, which has a 2-gallon reservoir, used 2.5 pints of water during our three-hour test, meaning that it should be able to run for 16 hours at full mist level without having to refill.

The Levoit Classic 300S is quiet and small enough to go on a bedside table without disturbing you, while still easily humidifying a room with a large square footage. A bonus is that it’s smart enabled. You can start, stop, and create schedules from your phone via the free app. You can even use Amazon Alexa or Google Home to operate this model.

With more than 17,000 ratings on Amazon, the 300S has a 4.6 rating and nearly 13,000 five-star reviews. Said one five-star reviewer: “Having a top-filling humidifier has been a game changer and I will never go back to other types of units. It's so much easier and cleaning it is a breeze.”

Buy for $79.98 on Amazon

The Honeywell HUL430: Nicely designed with good humidity output

The Honeywell HUL430 provides lots of humidity quickly.
The Honeywell HUL430 provides lots of humidity quickly.

This cool mist humidifier from Honeywell is handsomely designed and has a high output—raising the humidity 28% over our three-hour testing period—but it won’t run as long without refilling as others we tested. Our tests showed that it could run 14 hours on the highest setting.

That said, it’s a simple task to refill—as the tank is not difficult to remove and it’s easy to fill. This model also can be used as a nightlight.

While the HUL430 has just over 1,000 ratings on Amazon, about 70% of them are five-stars.

“This is another great product by Honeywell,” wrote one five-star reviewer who loved the ease of cleaning. “It is very easy to clean. I wipe it out with white vinegar before refilling and have not experienced any problems. The mist control has four levels for comfort and the refill process is very easy. I would buy this product again.”

Buy for $74.99 on Amazon

The Vornado EV100: The best evaporator humidifier

The Vornado EV100 is one of the most energy efficient humidifiers that we tested.
The Vornado EV100 is one of the most energy efficient humidifiers that we tested.

This is one mean evaporative humidifier that may bring relief to your nasal passages. The Vornado EV100 is super efficient, using only 0.7 pints of water during our three hour test. That means it could run for more than 32 hours on its max setting without refilling.

You’ll have to deal with some noise during those hours, though, because like all evaporative models, the EV100 relies on a fan to work. A second drawback to this unit: This type of humidifier does not produce visible water vapor mist, but our tests did show that the EV100 raised the humidity in the room by 19%.

This evaporator has a 4.1 rating on Amazon with nearly 700 five stars.

“I have evaporative humidifiers and ultrasonic humidifiers,” a five-star reviewer who lives in a dry area wrote. “High-tech and low budget ones. My pet peeve for all humidifiers has been how difficult they are to clean. This Vornado is the easiest!! ...

“It’s not dishwasher safe but that’s not a problem because there are no small annoying parts you have to take apart or contort your hands/arms into weird positions to get that corner you can’t reach.”

Buy for $69.95 on Amazon

The Levoit LV600HH: Top performer in humidity tests

Levoit LV600HH
Levoit LV600HH

If you can’t decide between a warm mist humidifier or one that provides a cool mist, then you may want to consider the Levoit LV600HH. This humidifier provides both a cool mist or a warm steam to help soothe you.

There’s a lot of other things going for the LV600HH. It finished first in our humidity tests, raising the relative humidity 38.5%, and it was quiet while running. Plus, our testing showed that this model would run for 17 at its max settings without refilling.

The Levoit LV600HH comes highly recommended on Amazon, with nearly 27,000 ratings and 72% of those were five stars, for an overall rating of 4.5.

One five-star reviewer raved about the LV600HH, saying it was great for a large room.

“I love this thing! Looking at it just makes me happy! The color is great, I love that it's white and the touch screen makes it feel so modern,” the reviewer wrote, adding that the remote control allows them to change mist settings easily.

Buy for $99.99 on Amazon

Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS

Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS
Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS

If you only want to use a humidifier when you’re sick, then the Vicks Ultrasonic Cool Mist V5100NS might be the one for you. This model is compatible with Vapopads. When used together, the humidifier and Vapopads can fill a room with a pleasant smell that can help provide relief from cold symptoms.

There are some things about this model that we didn’t like. Even though it has a large tank, our testing showed that the V5100NS can only run for 15 hours on its max settings before needing to be refilled. Also, according to our sensors, it raised the humidity by 24%, which landed it in the middle of the pack of the humidifiers we tested.

The V5100NS has a 4.2 rating on Amazon, with nearly 800 five stars.

“I think this humidifier works great,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “It’s easy to fill, clean, and operate. I’m not only breathing and sleeping better, but it’s also helped with my husband’s allergies.”

Buy for $69.99 on Amazon

What are the Types of Humidifiers?

It can be tricky to clean a humidifier without a dishwasher
It can be tricky to clean a humidifier without a dishwasher

There are several types of humidifiers to consider.

Cool mist humidifiers disperse cool mist throughout a space. You can use them with inhalants like Vicks Vapopads to create other soothing effects, as well.

Warm mist humidifiers disperse steam into a room, often with a fan. Whether you want a cool or warm mist evaporator (or both) will depend on your symptoms and climate.

Ultrasonic humidifiers use vibrations from a metal or ceramic diaphragm to propel tiny droplets of water into the air, then disperse it into a room as mist. They can be warm or cool.

Evaporators soak water up into a wick or filter, then blow it around the room. These don’t produce visible mist, and can be a little loud, but can also be powerful and effective.

How do humidifiers help with symptoms of illness?

Humidifiers can help with many medical issues caused by air that’s too dry. Bloody noses, dry skin, cracked lips and dry sinuses can all be a result of low moisture in the air. But cool mist humidifiers can also make breathing easier for people with respiratory issues caused by asthma, colds or COVID-19. It can also help relieve stuffiness and break up mucus so that it’s easier to cough up.

Humidifiers aren’t necessarily a preventive measure, but they have been known to make symptoms a little easier to bear.

Keeping humidifiers clean

One of the issues we kept coming back to in our testing is how easy humidifiers are to clean. There’s a reason it’s so important. When humidifiers get dirty, they can harbor allergens, or become host to molds and bacteria.

Turning on a dirty humidifier can release all of those things back into the air. That’s not great for anyone’s health, but it can be especially harmful to people who are already dealing with respiratory issues like asthma. Here are some tips to avoid that:

  • Use distilled water instead of tap water. Minerals in water can build up in your humidifier over time, causing problems down the line.

  • Keep the area around the humidifier clean and dry. If nearby surfaces in the room become persistently wet, turn the humidifier down or off. You want the air to be comfortable for you, but not for mold or bacteria.

  • Clean your humidifier every three days or so, and change your filter regularly.

  • Change the water daily, if possible. You don’t want stagnant water hanging around inside your humidifier.

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 5 best humidifiers to help with COVID, cold symptoms

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua