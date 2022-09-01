CDC panel clears way for new COVID boosters for all Americans over 12

New booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine should be available soon to anyone 12 and older who wants one.

A federal advisory panel voted 13-1 to recommend the boosters Thursday after members spent more than six hours reviewing data on the current state of the pandemic and the new shots.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on their recommendation shortly.

The new boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna target both the original virus and the most recent variants, called BA.4 and BA.5, which now dominate both the U.S. and the world. Pfizer-BioNTech shots will be available to anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's will be for adults.

FDA ACTS: Agency authorizes reformulated COVID-19 booster shot for the fall

Although data on effectiveness remains incomplete, officials expect the more targeted booster will increase protection against severe disease and prevent milder infections for some period of time, as well as long COVID, which leads to lingering symptoms such as profound fatigue and brain fog.

Officials predict that COVID-19 infections will rise again this fall and winter when children are back in school and people spend more time indoors and in close contact with each other. In fall 2021, the dangerous delta variant dominated, to be replaced later that year by omicron, which caused the highest caseload and number of deaths of the pandemic.

BA.5 now accounts for 88% of the COVID-19 infections in the United States, with BA.4 making up most of the rest. Currently, more than 5,000 Americans per day are hospitalized with COVID-19 and about 400 die.

Shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s new COVID-19 booster, which updates the original vaccine to also target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

CASES SURGE: China locks down 21 million people in Chengdu amid COVID scare; US deaths on rise

Side effects are expected to be about the same as with previous COVID-19 vaccines.

Only about one-third of Americans have gotten a single booster after their initial two-dose series. Evidence suggests that a third dose is more protective against the omicron variants than two because of its differences from the original virus.

Story continues

Also, protection wanes over time, so experts suggest that most people get a booster six months after their last shot or infection. Most Americans over age 5 received a vaccine more than six months ago, data suggests.

People who are immunocompromised may want to get boosters more often.

The new boosters are identical to previous shots except that some of the original vaccine has been replaced with vaccine targeting the new variants. The original vaccines, with Pfizer-BioNTech's known as Comirnaty and Moderna's as SPIKEVAX, will still be available as primary shots.

CDC said doses should be available within the next few days. Pfizer has said it will have 15 million doses of the new booster available to ship by Sept. 9 and Moderna also promised doses this month.

The U.S. government has bought about 171 million bivalent mRNA booster doses for the fall and beyond.

If vaccination rates continue through March of next year, CDC officials expect that they could prevent at least 100,000 deaths, 1 million hospitalizations, 25 million infections and $62 million in medical costs.

People who are old enough can get either vaccine, regardless of which company's vaccine they received earlier.

The new shots are authorized to be give at least two months after a previous dose, but some members said people should wait at least 3 months after a vaccination or infection before getting another shot.

The booster can also be given at the same time as an annual flu shot.

People who are immunocompromised should be offered Evusheld, a monoclonal antibody that protects against COVID-19 for six months, CDC officials said.

Contact Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

Shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s new COVID-19 booster, which updates the original vaccine to also target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC panel recommends new COVID booster be allowed for anyone above 12