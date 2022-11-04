New CDC Opioid Prescribing Guidelines Call for Conversation about Risks, Alternatives NJ Notification Law First in Nation to Require Conversations with Patients

Millburn, NJ, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release:

MILLBURN- The updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the prescribing of opioids echo the Patient Notification law that originated in New Jersey and has expanded to 18 states.

“We are encouraged that the new CDC guidelines recommend and underscore the importance of medical practitioners having a conversation with patients, at the time an opioid is prescribed, to warn about the risks of dependence and addiction; and, to discuss the use of non-opioid pain relief alternatives before prescribing. These conversations save lives,” said Elaine Pozycki, chair of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ).

Pozycki noted that New Jersey, with the advocacy of the PDFNJ, has led the fight across the country to allow all patients and parents of patients to receive this important and lifesaving information. 18 states have followed New Jersey’s lead and enacted similar legislation.

“We know these conversations are making a difference by raising awareness of the risks of opioids, as well as the need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of dependency and addiction, driving down the number of new opioid prescriptions and saving lives,” said Pozycki.

A Brandeis University study conducted in New Jersey, the first state to adopt the requirement of conversation with patients regarding risk and sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey demonstrates the effectiveness of these timely conversations between doctors and other medical practitioners and their patients.

PDFNJ has been focused on opioid safety and safe opioid prescribing and was recognized by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy twice for its Do No Harm prescriber education program and Operation Medicine Cabinet, first in the nation day of awareness and disposal of unused, unwanted and expired medicine. PDFNJ hosts a monthly Knock Out Opioid Abuse learning series webinar, and offers prescriber education that has to date impacted over xxxx New Jersey residents.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit whose mission is to educate New Jerseyans, especially young people, about substance use prevention. The Partnership’s public service advertising campaign is the largest in New Jersey history, earning 217 awards and more than $200 million donated in print space and broadcast time.

