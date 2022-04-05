CDC no longer warning against travel to Canada due to COVID
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer warning U.S. travelers to avoid trips to Canada as part of its ongoing monitoring of COVID-19 risk in destinations around the globe.
On Monday, the health agency slotted the country as a "Level 3" indicating "High" COVID risk from "Level 4." Earlier this year, the CDC slotted Canada as a "Level 4" destination on Jan. 10.
However, the dropping of the warning comes with stipulations. The CDC still advises travelers to get vaccinated before visiting the destination.
"Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Canada," the CDC said. "If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Canada."
This week, the CDC did not reassign any destinations to its "Level 4" list. Instead, it added more destinations to lower tiers of its four-level risk scale.
Other countries moved to the "Level 3" list Monday include:
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Belize
Grenada
Iran
Libya
Oman
Panama
Paraguay
Saint Lucia
Suriname
And others were added to "Level 2" indicating "moderate" COVID risk including:
Botswana
Eswatini
Iraq
South Africa
Dominican Republic
And more were added to "Level 1" indicating "low" COVID risk including:
Jamaica
Ghana
Malawi
Morocco
Nepal
Pakistan
In February, federal health officials warned U.S. travelers to avoid more than 135 destinations due to COVID-19.
