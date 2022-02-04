CDC Investigating Listeria Outbreak in Salads That Has Left 2 Dead and 13 Hospitalized

dole salad

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Dole Salad

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating a listeria outbreak from Dole salads that has left two people dead and led to 13 hospitalizations.

The outbreak has caused a reported 17 sick in total, across 13 states.

Dole began voluntarily recalling all of their salads in bags and clamshells at the end of December. The affected products have "Best if used by" dates from between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.

All of the recalled salads are produced by Dole, but are also sold under the brands Ahold, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature's Promise, President's Choice and Simply Nature.

The CDC said that anyone with products that match the warning should throw out or return the salads and thoroughly clean any surfaces that they touched.

Those sickened by this outbreak ranged in age from 50 to 94 years old, the CDC said, and 82% were female. The two people that died were in Wisconsin and Michigan.

The symptoms of listeria include fever, muscle aches, headaches and loss of balance, and can take 1 to 4 weeks to appear.

Elderly people are at a higher risk of becoming severely sick if they contract listeria, as are immunocompromised and pregnant people.

The CDC is also currently investigating a listeria outbreak in salads from the brand Fresh Express, which also produces salads under the name Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field and Wellsley Farms Organic. Ten people have been hospitalized from the outbreak and one person has died.