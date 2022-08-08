Carnival, Royal Caribbean and more drop pre-cruise testing after CDC ended its COVID-19 program

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships last month, cruise lines have announced changes to their health and safety protocols.

The CDC issued new COVID-19 guidance for cruise ships on July 20, with updated health and safety recommendations. The agency said cruise lines should consider mandating viral tests for travelers close to departure, "highly" recommended testing within one day of embarkation.

However, some lines have dropped those rules. Here's what passengers can expect.

Is the cruise industry coming back? After more than 2 years under a COVID cloud, the answer is yes.

How are the rules for travelers changing on cruise ships?

► Carnival Cruise Line will no longer require pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests on voyages that are five nights or fewer beginning Aug. 4, the cruise line said. Travelers can get tested three days before departure for trips six nights or more.

Unvaccinated passengers 2 years and older must show a negative result from a "lab-administered or supervised self-administered antigen COVID test taken within three (3) days before embarkation," according to a press release, and there will not be in-terminal testing for those guests on the date of departure.

The cruise line will make protocol changes in phases, with more to come "shortly." Any changes are subject to the local requirements at various destinations.

► Royal Caribbean Group will drop its testing requirement for vaccinated passengers on some voyages, the company said. Beginning on August 8, testing will be only be required for vaccinated guests on sailings that are six or more nights, and will be required for unvaccinated guests on all trips according to a news release.

President and CEO Jason Liberty told USA TODAY that "sometime in the next 30 to 45 days" the company also expects to drop the testing rule for vaccinated passengers on longer voyages, where local requirements allow.

"We're highly focused on making sure that our guests and our crew are safe and healthy at all times," he said, and noted that the company will continue to operate "highly vaccinated" sailings.

Liberty added that Royal Caribbean Group will monitor the situation and "modify protocols as needed."

►Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will drop all pre-cruise requirements for vaccinated passengers age 12 and older beginning September 3. Travelers in the same age group who are unvaccinated or do not provide proof of vaccination will still need to take a "medically administered PCR or Antigen COVID-19 test" within 72 hours before boarding, according to a news release.

There will be no testing or vaccination requirements for guests age 11 and younger. The changes are subject to local rules at various destinations, and the cruise line operator "continues to strongly recommend all guests be up to date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience prior to travel," per the release.

► MSC Cruises will not require pre-embarkation testing for vaccinated passengers on sailings five nights or less from U.S. ports beginning August 8, the cruise line said. However, MSC still recommends testing within three days of embarkation.

Vaccinated guests cruising six or more nights "must show proof of a lab-administered negative COVID-19 viral test (NAAT or antigen) taken within 3 days of embarkation," the cruise line said in a news release. MSC also recommends testing within one day of the trip.

Unvaccinated passengers 2 years and up must test within three days of embarkation for all sailings from U.S. ports.

"MSC Cruises will continue to monitor pandemic conditions and port requirements outside of the U.S., with a goal to relax testing and vaccination protocols to open cruising to all guests, while prioritizing the health and safety of its guests, crew and destinations," MSC said in the release.

► Virgin Voyages said it would drop its pre-embarkation testing rule.

"Virgin Voyages has responded immediately to the CDC’s decision to discontinue their voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships and will mirror the rest of the travel industry in removing pre-embarkation testing for sailings from July 24 on EU sailings, and from July 27 on US sailings," the cruise line said in a news release.

Vaccine requirements will remain in place, but the cruise line said it "is currently evaluating this policy and will announce further updates in the near future." Virgin will also allow 10% of passengers to be unvaccinated on U.S. sailings, and travelers can contact Sailor Services about booking.

► Azamara announced that it would drop its COVID-19 embarkation testing rule on July 25, "excluding ports where it is still required in accordance with country regulations," the company said in a news release. The line will still require proof of vaccination.

► Margaritaville at Sea also said it would scrap its pre-embarkation testing requirement for vaccinated passengers as of July 23, according to a press release. The cruise line recommends those guests still test prior to departure.

What happened to the CDC's COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships?

The CDC announced that the program ended July 18 on its website, saying in a Frequently Asked Questions section that vessels "have access to guidance and tools to manage their own COVID-19 mitigation programs."

The agency added that though "cruising poses some risk of COVID-19 transmission, CDC will continue to publish guidance to help cruise ships continue to provide a safer and healthier environment for crew, passengers, and communities going forward."

Ships will still report cases to the CDC, the agency said.

Earlier this year, the CDC moved to a voluntary COVID-19 program for cruise ships. Those that participated agreed to follow the agency's recommendations on health and safety protocols like testing and vaccination.

The change comes as cruise travel is returning to normal more than two years after the pandemic brought the industry to a halt.

How can passengers learn about outbreaks on cruise ships?

The CDC has discontinued the cruise ship color status page on its website, but the agency said in the Frequently Asked Questions section that customers can reach out to cruise lines about outbreaks on their ship.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean, Carnival and more end pre-cruise COVID testing