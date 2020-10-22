What The New CDC Definition Of A COVID-19 'Close Contact' Means For You

The new CDC guidance on who is considered a close contact could affect how schools and workplaces operate, among other things.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released another new COVID-19 guideline, this time as it pertains to those who are considered in “close contact” with someone who is infected with the coronavirus.

The CDC previously defined close contact as being within 6 feet of someone infected with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes or more. The updated guidance now defines close contact as being within 6 feet of someone with the virus for a cumulative total of 15 minutes (or more) over a 24-hour period.

The updated guidance came along with a report on Wednesday that examined cases of the virus in a Vermont prison. Health experts found a prison employee was infected with COVID-19 in August after 22 interactions with people who ended up testing positive for the virus later on. The interactions totaled 17 minutes over the course of the employee’s shift, and at least one of the asymptomatic individuals infected the employee.

The report stated that the prison worker wore protective gear, including a cloth face mask. The infected individuals also wore masks during most of their interactions, but there were several incidents where they did not. Those interactions took place in a prison cell doorway and a recreation room.

So, aside from this being somewhat alarming (like everything involving COVID-19), what exactly does this new definition mean for us in general? Below is a quick breakdown.

The 15-minute mark isn’t the be-all, end-all for a COVID-19 infection.

Don’t think of this timing as a strict countdown, like Cinderella before midnight. The coronavirus can still be transmitted in a shorter or longer amount of time. The amount or intensity of exposure are what matters here, according to Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and an infectious disease expert.

“There was nothing ever ‘magical’ about 15 minutes, that was just what the epidemiology was showing when most transmission occurred,” Adalja told...

