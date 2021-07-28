As the CDC changes mask guidance, what Triangle shops are revisiting their rules?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masks should be worn in public indoor spaces in areas with “substantial or high transmission.” That includes much of North Carolina.

That’s a change for North Carolina, where mask requirements have been dropped most everywhere.

While the state has not officially weighed in yet on the new guidance, businesses and other establishments may seek to reinstate required mask wearing at their establishments.

Where have you seen stores or venues that require masks to enter? Do you own or manage an establishment that is requiring masks or are you revisiting this issue? Why is this important to you? We’d like to know for an upcoming story.

