CDC Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Ages 5 To 11

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years, clearing the way for pediatricians and pharmacies to begin vaccinating children soon.

The decision follows last week’s approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration for that age group and is the last step in a process that began Oct. 7, following the conclusion of Pfizer’s clinical trial.

Roughly 28 million children are eligible to get vaccinated in the U.S.

Earlier Tuesday, a CDC advisory panel unanimously recommended authorizing the pediatric vaccine.

Pfizer says the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19. Though adults receive two 30-microgram doses, children’s doses will be only 10 micrograms.

Like the adult version, Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is a two-dose regimen administered three weeks apart. It is also reported to have similar side effects, including fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills.

In a study of 3,100 children ages 5 to 11 who received the vaccine, none reported serious side effects.

Children younger than 5 will have to wait a bit longer until they’re eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expects data from trial results for kids 2 to 4 years old by the end of the year, after which the federal approval process can begin.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

