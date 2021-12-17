CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Moderna or Pfizer Vaccines Instead of Johnson & Johnson

vaccines

Getty

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended that adults 18 and over choose either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot to get vaccinated against COVID.

The announcement comes after the CDC confirmed 54 cases of people developing blood clots while showing low platelet levels — a rare condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

Nine TTS deaths were reported following the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. TTS death rates were highest among females 30–39 years of age and 40–49 years of age.

While the ACIP recommended Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it is not yet a formal decision made by the CDC itself.

RELATED: Doctor Says Fully Vaccinated People Are Going to Test Positive with Omicron: 'Our New Normal'

In this photo illustration vials of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for coronavirus treatment.

Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

"The TTS case reporting rates following Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccines is higher than previous estimates in men as well as women in a wider age range," chair of the CDC's vaccine and safety subgroup, Dr. Keipp Talbot, said at a CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel Thursday per CNBC.

"We've been struck on reviewing these cases by how rapidly patient status deteriorates and results in death," Dr. Isaac See, who is on the CDC's vaccine safety team, also told the panel.

RELATED VIDEO: Here are Some Myth-Busting Facts About Covid-19 Vaccines

"We appreciate today's discussion and look forward to working with the CDC on next steps," said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, a Johnson & Johnson company, per USA Today. "In addition, we strongly support education and generating awareness of rare events, such as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome and how to effectively manage it."

RELATED: NFL Suspends Antonio Brown and 2 Others for Misrepresenting COVID Vaccination Status

More than 17 million people in the United States have received the J&J vaccine, according to the CDC. In comparison, just over 285 million Americans have received the Pfizer vaccine, while a little more than 187 million people got the Moderna vaccine.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.