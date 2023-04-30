CDC advises those at high risk for COVID mask up in these 3 KY counties. See latest map

Kentucky reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest week, along with 57 additional deaths from the disease, data published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Meanwhile, three Kentucky counties are experiencing elevated COVID-19 community levels, a metric the CDC uses to gauge the impact the virus is having locally and to inform public health guidance.

In other COVID-19 news, CBS News reports scientists and public health authorities are tracking a new coronavirus subvariant, XBB.1.16, which has been nicknamed “Arcturus” by some on social media.

Here’s a closer look at where things stand in Kentucky.

What the latest CDC data tell us about COVID-19 in Kentucky

New data from the CDC released Thursday show Kentucky added 1,027 COVID-19 cases over the preceding seven days. That’s about 400 fewer cases than the Bluegrass State reported during the previous week, April 13-20.

The CDC also reports the state added 57 COVID-19 deaths last week. That’s an increase from the previous week’s 51, but the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky has been relatively consistent in recent weeks.

Overall, the state’s death toll is north of 18,500, state data show.

COVID-19 community levels in Kentucky

Overall, most Kentucky counties are at a low COVID-19 community level in recent weeks, with a few experiencing elevated levels.

Currently, three counties in the northeast part of the state are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels, at which point the CDC advises vulnerable individuals to mask in public. These counties are Bracken, Fleming and Mason.

This map displays the COVID-19 community levels from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The community levels are based on weekly totals of new infections and hospital admissions, along with weekly averages of COVID-occupied hospital beds.

CDC guidance indicates those who live or work in counties at high should wear a mask in public, indoor spaces.

COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Fayette County is once again at a low COVID-19 community level as of Thursday.

Story continues

The case rate here is 21.04 per 100,000 people, which is roughly 4% lower than the previous week, the CDC says. A total of 68 new cases were reported in Fayette County, as of Thursday. That’s only slightly lower than the 70 cases reported the week before.

Between April 15 and April 21, Lexington had zero new COVID-19 deaths, according to the latest data from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.

Do you have a question about the coronavirus in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.