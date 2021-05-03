CDA extends Sun Awareness Week to Month of May: ‘Sun Safety for Every Day and Every Body’

CDA - Sun Safety Every Day-Every Body

OTTAWA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Canadian Dermatology Association is extending activities of its Sun Awareness Week, May 3 – 9, 2021 throughout the month of May. The CDA will share important messages and ‘myth buster’ facts through its social media channels to emphasize the importance of sun safety for every day of the year and for every body.



CDA Sun Awareness Week- Reaching Canadians each year for the past 32 years!

For each year since 1989, the CDA has recognized the nationwide Sun Awareness Week to educate all Canadians about the dangers of too much sun and the need to protect themselves every day from harmful UV radiation so we can stop the rising incidence of skin cancer in Canada.

This year’s Sun Awareness Week is Monday, May 3 to Sunday, May 9, with national social media activities extending throughout the month of May. Check www.dermatology.ca/SunSafety and the CDA social media channels for Sun Safety messages and facts like ‘myth busters’:

Due to public health restrictions, this year’s campaign will focus mostly on social media rather than in-person events. Week 1 will highlight sun safety and sunscreen facts. Week 2 will concentrate on other sun prevention and protection facts. Week 3 will centre on the self-identification of various skin lesions. Week 4 will feature the role of a certified dermatologist in prevention, identification and treatment of skin cancer and sun damage.

“The CDA has been at the forefront of providing credible evidence-based information about sun awareness for over 30 years. The CDA National Committee on Sun Awareness was formed in 1989 and I had the privilege of becoming the National Chair in 1990. Free public skin screenings began in 1991 and continued across the country until last year with the onset of Covid-19 pandemic,” says CDA President, Dr. Jason K. Rivers.

“Probably more than ever, we all will be craving the outdoors to enjoy the summer weather of 2021. Nonetheless, it will remain our obligation to remind everyone and everybody, regardless of skin colour, to be sun safe,” says Dr. Rivers.

The CDA continues to monitor issues regarding sun safety and sunscreens, continually assessing the science of sunscreens and the potential impact they may pose to humans, animals, and the environment.

Skin cancer (melanoma) is one of the fastest growing cancers in the world and it is one type of cancer that can be prevented. When the UV Index is 3 or higher, protect your skin as much as possible. In general, the UV Index in Canada can reach 3 or higher from 11am to 3pm between April and September, even when cloudy.

Seek shade between 11am to 3pm.

Wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protected sunglasses.

Use SPF 30+ broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen. 1 Apply sunscreen generously and reapply when required.

Don’t use UV tanning equipment or purposely try to get a suntan; avoid getting a sunburn.

Early detection is key. Everyone should regularly perform a skin evaluation and see a certified dermatologist if you spot something suspicious.



CDA reminds Canadians to take these steps for Sun Safety Every Day and for Every Body:

About the Canadian Dermatology Association

The Canadian Dermatology Association, founded in 1925, represents Canadian certified dermatologists. The association provides easy access to a reliable source of medical knowledge on dermatology. CDA exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the skin, hair and nails; provide continuing professional development for its members; support and advance patient care; provide public education on sun protection and other aspects of skin health; and promote a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. By doing so, CDA informs and empowers both medical professionals and the Canadian public. To learn more about CDA initiatives visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and/or YouTube.

1 The Canadian Dermatology Association supports the use of sunscreen as an effective and safe means to provide protection from the sun’s harmful rays. There is strong scientific evidence of the adverse effects of UV exposure in contrast to the hypothetical negative effects of sunscreen on your health.



