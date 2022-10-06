CD Projekt Red Has Plans for a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Sequel

CD Projekt Red is working on a new title that looks like it will serve as a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. The action role-playing game debuted in 2020 after nearly a decade of development, drawing inspiration from influential sci-fi media, including the 1982 Blade Runner film and the Ghost in the Shell anime.

The game takes place in an open world called Night City, dominated by the rule of corporations. Players control a mercenary named V from first-person perspective as he battles against a biochip implant in his brain.

Since its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has sold almost 20 million copies globally across Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC, and even received an anime spin-off on Netflix entitled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The game studio subtly shared its plans for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel in a document detailing its roadmap for long-term strategic growth.

According to the document, CD Projekt Red’s hubs in Boston and Vancouver are currently working on the sequel. Codenamed “Project Orion,” the game is billed as a “Cyberpunk release which will further develop the potential embodied by this universe.”

Among its other forthcoming titles is “Project Canis Majoris,” a new concept set in The Witcher universe, which is being developed by an external studio. There’s also “Project Polaris,” a Witcher trilogy that will be released across a six-year publishing cycle.

