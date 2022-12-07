CCTV Lens Market valued at 1.5 Billion in 2022, is set to witness a growth of 8.93% in the next 7 years

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

CCTV Lenses Market by Type (Fixed Lens, Varifocal Lens), Application (Military surveillance, public surveillance, Commercial Surveillance) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the CCTV Lenses Market.

The global CCTV Lenses market size is USD 750.40 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 1,574.97 Million by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93%.

CCTV Lens Market Overview:

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) is also termed video surveillance which is used to transmit video signals to remotely located monitors. There is no specialized difference between the operation of lenses in a still camera and the lenses used in CCTV cameras for security surveillance. The lenses deployed in CCTV cameras are either fixed or interchangeable depending upon the required specifications such as focal lengths, aperture, viewing angle, mounting, or other such characteristics. CCTV lens if compared with the conventional photographic camera lens in which exposure can be controlled through shutter speed and iris opening, has a fixed exposure time and only the amount of light passing through the imaging device is adjusted through iris openings.

The global CCTV Lenses market size is USD 750.40 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 1,574.97 Million by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93%.

The user-specified focal length and kind of iris control are the two important factors to take into account while choosing the lens. To keep the video quality precise, various mounting methods are applied when installing lenses.

Live Get a Free Sample Report of CCTV Lens Market ->
https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11161/cctv-lenses-market/#request-a-sample

Drivers:

  • The market for CCTV lenses has expanded significantly due to the growing use of CCTV cameras for security and surveillance purposes. Due to regulations mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in retail stores, manufacturing facilities, and other verticals to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and prevent illegal activities, the demand for CCTV cameras has recently increased. Installations of CCTV cameras have significantly expanded due to growing residential utility security concerns, supporting the CCTV lens industry's ascent to a prominent market position in terms of revenue creation.

  • limitation in the view, its disability to define the focal length and exposure similar to conventional cameras. CCTV camera deployment has become an extensive utility across major geographies such as the U.S., the U.K., China, Japan, South Asian countries, and others, thereby posing an opportunistic growth characteristic for the CCTV lens market.

  • Military surveillance involves the placement of cameras to capture real-time footage of enemy activity, which can then be used as intelligence to support tactical decision-making. There has been a growth in demand for CCTV lenses Market specifically meant for military usage in recent years as current technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence are quickly employed by militaries throughout the world.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd., Haesung Optics Co. Ltd., Hoya Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Largan Precision Company Limited, Marshall Electronics Inc., Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sekonix Co. Ltd., Sigma Corporation, Sony Corporation, Tamron Co. Ltd., Kenko Co., Ltd., Volk Optical Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG.

Read Full Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11161/cctv-lenses-market/

Segmentation:

Based on type, the global CCTV Lens market is divided into Fixed and Varifocal lenses.

  • Fixed lens camera: Fixed lens cameras have a lens that is already set up and has a fixed field of view. There aren't many moving parts in these if any. Because of this, fixed-view cameras offer an easy installation. Fixed-lens cameras are popular in households and small enterprises due to their affordability and relative simplicity; they are also excellent for general surveillance.

  • Varifocal lens camera: A camera lens with an adjustable focal length that changes as the focal length changes are called a varifocal lens. These work well because of autofocus and because the camera processor can automatically change the focal length ("zoom") while maintaining focus, making the operation nearly identical to a parfocal zoom.Varifocal lens due to their advanced configuration is estimated to generate a comparatively higher revenue than that of the fixed lens.

Based on Application, the global CCTV lens market is divided into Military Surveillance, Public Areas Surveillance, and Commercial Areas Surveillance.

  • Military Surveillance:

Using video cameras to record live footage of enemy behavior is known as military surveillance. This information can then be utilized to inform better tactical decisions. As more militaries around the world adopt cutting-edge technology like machine learning and artificial intelligence, there has been an increase in demand for CCTV lenses that are specifically made for military use.

  • Public Areas Surveillance:

The term "public areas surveillance" describes the employment of cameras to keep an eye on public spaces including streets, parks, and transportation hubs. This kind of surveillance is mostly used to prevent or identify crime and safeguard the public. Municipalities are increasingly investing in high-resolution CCTV cameras to watch over public spaces due to worries that people are less likely to commit crimes in places where they can be easily seen.

  • Commercial Areas Surveillance:

Modern surveillance systems use highly-sensitive lenses which allow the operator to zoom in on specific people far away from the camera’s location. This allows security personnel to identify suspects before entering restricted areas without alerting them beforehand. Commercial Surveillance drives the market due to its increasing use in the commercial sector.

Regional Analysis:

North American region holds almost 41% of the market share and is estimated to be the dominating market in the coming years. This is mostly due to the numerous businesses and organizations that are there. Most of these firms use CCTV lens cameras to protect their assets and employees from theft or vandalism.

The use of CCTV lenses for surveillance is widespread in Europe, where several countries adopted the technology years ago. Modern camera systems that can capture high-resolution film at great distances are therefore much sought after. The number of small enterprises and startups using CCTV lens cameras to secure their assets and personnel has grown in recent years.

The CCTV lens market in the Asia Pacific is rapidly growing as a result of the enormous population density in this region. Additionally, many companies in this area are investing in cutting-edge security systems to deter crime and protect their assets.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, the new startups, the local players, Industry and consulting firms, State and national regulatory authorities, Investors, Suppliers and Distributors, Research Institutes, Government organizations, Investment, and research personnel.

The key questions answered in the report are:

  1. What is the market size and forecast of CCTV Lenses?

  2. Who are the key competitors/Players in this market?

  3. What are the key segments of the CCTV Lenses?

  4. Which segment dominates the market?

  5. What factors are driving the global market?

  6. Which is the dominating region in this market?

  7. What are the major applications of CCTV Lenses?

Related reports:

  1. HD Map Market by Component (Hardware {Camera, Global Positioning System, LIDAR, and Inertial Measurement Unit, others}, Software, Services {Mapping and Localization, Updates & Maintenance, Advertisement}), By End-User (Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Internet Service Providers and others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11076/hd-map-market/

  1. GigE Camera Market by Type (Area Scan Cameras, Line Scan Cameras) Application (Manufacturing, Non-manufacturing) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11045/gige-camera-market/

  1. Infrared Camera Market by Type (Short Wavelength IR, Medium Wavelength IR, LONG Wavelength IR) End-User (Defense & Military, Industrial, Commercial surveillance, Automotive) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10851/infrared-camera-market/

  1. Automotive Camera Market by Technology (Digital Camera, Infrared Camera, Thermal Camera) Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars) Application (Park Assist, ADAS), and by Region, Global Trends, and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7442/automotive-camera-market/

  1. Optical Sorter Market by Type (Cameras, Lasers, NIR (near-infrared), Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters) Application (Food, Recycling, Mining) Platform (Freefall, Belt, Lane, Hybrid) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3416/optical-sorter-market/

CONTACT: Contact us -> Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Latest Stories

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy