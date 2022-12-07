CCTV Lens Market valued at 1.5 Billion in 2022, is set to witness a growth of 8.93% in the next 7 years

CCTV Lenses Market by Type (Fixed Lens, Varifocal Lens), Application (Military surveillance, public surveillance, Commercial Surveillance) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

The global CCTV Lenses market size is USD 750.40 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 1,574.97 Million by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93%.

CCTV Lens Market Overview:

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) is also termed video surveillance which is used to transmit video signals to remotely located monitors. There is no specialized difference between the operation of lenses in a still camera and the lenses used in CCTV cameras for security surveillance. The lenses deployed in CCTV cameras are either fixed or interchangeable depending upon the required specifications such as focal lengths, aperture, viewing angle, mounting, or other such characteristics. CCTV lens if compared with the conventional photographic camera lens in which exposure can be controlled through shutter speed and iris opening, has a fixed exposure time and only the amount of light passing through the imaging device is adjusted through iris openings.

The user-specified focal length and kind of iris control are the two important factors to take into account while choosing the lens. To keep the video quality precise, various mounting methods are applied when installing lenses.

Drivers:

The market for CCTV lenses has expanded significantly due to the growing use of CCTV cameras for security and surveillance purposes. Due to regulations mandating the installation of CCTV cameras in retail stores, manufacturing facilities, and other verticals to maintain round-the-clock surveillance and prevent illegal activities, the demand for CCTV cameras has recently increased. Installations of CCTV cameras have significantly expanded due to growing residential utility security concerns, supporting the CCTV lens industry's ascent to a prominent market position in terms of revenue creation.

limitation in the view, its disability to define the focal length and exposure similar to conventional cameras. CCTV camera deployment has become an extensive utility across major geographies such as the U.S., the U.K., China, Japan, South Asian countries, and others, thereby posing an opportunistic growth characteristic for the CCTV lens market.

Military surveillance involves the placement of cameras to capture real-time footage of enemy activity, which can then be used as intelligence to support tactical decision-making. There has been a growth in demand for CCTV lenses Market specifically meant for military usage in recent years as current technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence are quickly employed by militaries throughout the world.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Genius Electronic Optical Co. Ltd., Haesung Optics Co. Ltd., Hoya Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Largan Precision Company Limited, Marshall Electronics Inc., Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sekonix Co. Ltd., Sigma Corporation, Sony Corporation, Tamron Co. Ltd., Kenko Co., Ltd., Volk Optical Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the global CCTV Lens market is divided into Fixed and Varifocal lenses.

Fixed lens camera : Fixed lens cameras have a lens that is already set up and has a fixed field of view. There aren't many moving parts in these if any. Because of this, fixed-view cameras offer an easy installation. Fixed-lens cameras are popular in households and small enterprises due to their affordability and relative simplicity; they are also excellent for general surveillance.

Varifocal lens camera: A camera lens with an adjustable focal length that changes as the focal length changes are called a varifocal lens. These work well because of autofocus and because the camera processor can automatically change the focal length ("zoom") while maintaining focus, making the operation nearly identical to a parfocal zoom.Varifocal lens due to their advanced configuration is estimated to generate a comparatively higher revenue than that of the fixed lens.

Based on Application, the global CCTV lens market is divided into Military Surveillance, Public Areas Surveillance, and Commercial Areas Surveillance.

Military Surveillance:

Using video cameras to record live footage of enemy behavior is known as military surveillance. This information can then be utilized to inform better tactical decisions. As more militaries around the world adopt cutting-edge technology like machine learning and artificial intelligence, there has been an increase in demand for CCTV lenses that are specifically made for military use.

Public Areas Surveillance:

The term "public areas surveillance" describes the employment of cameras to keep an eye on public spaces including streets, parks, and transportation hubs. This kind of surveillance is mostly used to prevent or identify crime and safeguard the public. Municipalities are increasingly investing in high-resolution CCTV cameras to watch over public spaces due to worries that people are less likely to commit crimes in places where they can be easily seen.

Commercial Areas Surveillance:

Modern surveillance systems use highly-sensitive lenses which allow the operator to zoom in on specific people far away from the camera’s location. This allows security personnel to identify suspects before entering restricted areas without alerting them beforehand. Commercial Surveillance drives the market due to its increasing use in the commercial sector.

Regional Analysis:

North American region holds almost 41% of the market share and is estimated to be the dominating market in the coming years. This is mostly due to the numerous businesses and organizations that are there. Most of these firms use CCTV lens cameras to protect their assets and employees from theft or vandalism.

The use of CCTV lenses for surveillance is widespread in Europe, where several countries adopted the technology years ago. Modern camera systems that can capture high-resolution film at great distances are therefore much sought after. The number of small enterprises and startups using CCTV lens cameras to secure their assets and personnel has grown in recent years.

The CCTV lens market in the Asia Pacific is rapidly growing as a result of the enormous population density in this region. Additionally, many companies in this area are investing in cutting-edge security systems to deter crime and protect their assets.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, the new startups, the local players, Industry and consulting firms, State and national regulatory authorities, Investors, Suppliers and Distributors, Research Institutes, Government organizations, Investment, and research personnel.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of CCTV Lenses? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the CCTV Lenses? Which segment dominates the market? What factors are driving the global market? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the major applications of CCTV Lenses?



