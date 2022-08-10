CCTV image of missing student nurse released by Met Police

Maighna Nanu, PA
·3 min read

Police investigating the disappearance of a student nurse have released what they believe is the last recorded footage of her before she went missing last month.

Owami Davies, 24, of Grays, Essex, was last seen in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7.

Newly released images show Ms Davies in a dark jacket, red Adidas T-shirt, light grey joggers, slider type shoes and carrying a white handbag over her shoulder.

Owami Davies missing
Handout CCTV image of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon (Met Police)

The CCTV was taken at about 12.30pm where she is walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation, said: “This latest CCTV shows Owami wearing a distinctive red top and heading towards the Norbury area.

“I would ask members of the public who were in this area, or nearby roads, to think back and call us if they remember seeing Owami and please do not underestimate how important your call could be.”

South Area Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer said: “I can assure our community that all we can do to find Owami is being done.

“We are working closely with our colleagues in Specialist Crime, who are used to dealing with large, complex investigations and we are providing them all the assistance we can in this extensive inquiry.

“Everyone, I am sure, is hoping that Owami is safe and well and this nightmare for her friends and family will finally end”.

The Metropolitan Police said she had left her family home in Grays, Essex, three days earlier on July 4.

Investigators have previously appealed for the driver of a white van that was parked in Derby Road when Owami was last seen to come forward.

She and a man crossed the road just as the van pulled out.

Owami Davies missing
Nicol Davies, the mother of missing student nurse Owami Davies (Aaron Chown/PA)

Owami’s mother Nicol Davies has made public appeals through the police for help finding her daughter.

She said: “This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

“Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so.”

Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy’s and St Thomas’ health trust, her mother told the PA news agency.

She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.

Five people have been arrested during the course of the investigation for offences of suspected murder or kidnap.

All have since been released on bail, whilst the investigation team follow up on further inquiries.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8721 4622.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

