CCTV appeal after boy, 16, knifed in ‘brazen’ drive-by stabbing in Ilford

Suspects: Police are appealing to the public to help identify these two men

Police investigating a “brazen broad daylight” knife attack in east London have released CCTV images of two suspects.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during the drive-by incident, which occurred in Ilford just before 3pm on October 1.

Four men jumped out of a blue VW Passat car, and one was armed with a knife, police said.

He stabbed the victim in the arm before the group fled the scene in the vehicle.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Detective Constable Charlotte Joseph, investigating, said: “This was a brazen attack carried out in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street.

“Those involved are clearly dangerous individuals who need to be apprehended. I would ask anyone who recognises the two males in the images, or who has information that could identify the others involved to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD3895/1Oct.

Read More

Police appeal after ‘brazen’ knife attack on north London high street

Manhunt after random knife attacks on Croydon schoolgirls

800 police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, figures show