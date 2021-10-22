CCPI Launches LIVE Communication Workshop for Parents of “Parental Alienation”

Conscious Co-Parenting Institute, founded by Dorcy Pruter, is hosting a free online Talk & Text Workshop for parents to learn proven tips and tactics for effective, positive, and loving communication with their children, especially if they’re “alienated” through a divorce or ongoing custody battle.

The Conscious Co-Parenting Institute (CCPI), a Los-Angeles based company helping parents worldwide, is living their mission of helping separated/divorced families take back control of their lives; move out of the broken family court system; and most importantly, reunite with their children who are often “alienated” by one parent during a separation (or prevent this from happening). This requires parents to learn how to effectively communicate with their children through these complex family dynamics, which they often find challenging to navigate without the proper skills and tools.

What happens to a family when one parent is so distraught that they use the children as weapons against the other parent?

This may sound highly unusual yet it is a phenomenon known as “parental alienation” and it occurs more commonly than people realize, especially during high stakes divorces and custody battles.

The term known as, “parental alienation,” is when one parent (the favored parent) manipulates the children to unjustly reject the other parent (the targeted parent). This destructive pattern is rooted in pathology and causes real damage for everyone in the family.

The primary effects of “parental alienation” on children include depression, lack of trust, low self-esteem, self-hatred, substance abuse and other forms of addiction. Targeted parents also struggle with depression and anxiety. They often feel crazy when their co-parent blocks them at every step and prevents them from seeing their own children.

“Alienated” parents are often at a loss for how to communicate with their children, let alone connect and ultimately heal the divide that the favored parent continues to fuel. How do they get their children to engage with them when they believe the pathogenic programming the other parent is feeding them? How can they communicate without causing further division? How do they de-escalate conversations – especially when they occur via text – to ensure their child doesn’t block them? How can they both empower their child while still taking leadership in the situation?

These are exactly the questions that will be answered in The Conscious Co-Parenting Institute’s (CCPI) first-ever LIVE Talk & Text Workshop held online on Thursday, October 21 at 4 pm Pacific Time (US). Parents can participate for free to learn real-world techniques that they can use to end the battle and start connecting with their children again.

Founder and CEO of CCPI, Dorcy Pruter, and host of the upcoming free workshop, is a former “alienated” child who was able to reunite with her Dad as an adult. Through her personal and professional journey, she knows what it takes to end the conflict of divorce and re-establish a healthy, long-lasting bond between parent and child.

Pruter is offering this workshop live and at no cost for the first time in order to allow as many parents as possible to participate and have the chance to ask questions and get the compassionate support and proven tactics that she’s shared with thousands of other “alienated” parents over the past 15 years.

Considering that teen suicide rates continue to rise, this workshop takes on an even more important role as a resource for families. Children need both of their parents to thrive. And when “alienated” parents get the skills and support offered in this workshop, their children will be given a winning chance to finally be able to give and accept love from both parents again.

Who is this live online workshop for?

This workshop is a free online event for any parent struggling to effectively communicate with their child(ren). Parents will walk away from this engaging workshop with actionable communication strategies they can use starting that same day. They’ll also benefit from being in an online community with others who really get what they’re going through as an “alienated” parent.

When and where is the Live Text and Talk Workshop?

The event will be hosted online on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 4 pm Pacific (US).

Where do I go to learn more about the event and sign up?

Find out more details and register for the Talk & Text workshop here.

Talk & Text Workshop – CCPI is launching the first-ever LIVE online workshop, on Thursday, October 21st, 2021 at 4 pm PST. This essential training is for targeted parents wishing to learn real-world tactics and techniques for effective and positive communication so their children feel their love and safety.

