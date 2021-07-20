CClV Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV). Investors who purchased CCIV stock or other securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021 may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Churchill for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

The complaint alleges that on February 22, 2021, a merger agreement was announced between Churchill, a special purpose acquisition company and Lucid, an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. The transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. Churchill's share price closed at $57.37. It is alleged that Lucid announced the production of its debut car would be delayed until at least the second half of 2021, with no definite date set for delivery of an actual vehicle. It is also alleged that Lucid was projecting the production of only 557 vehicles in 2021, rather than the 6,000 it had been touting before the merger announcement.

Please note that the lead plaintiff deadline has been extended from July 6, 2021 to August 30, 2021. Interested CCIV investors have until August 30, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

