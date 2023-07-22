CCL Industries' (TSE:CCL.B) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CCL Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$883m ÷ (CA$8.7b - CA$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, CCL Industries has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Packaging industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured CCL Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CCL Industries here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 43% in that time. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that CCL Industries has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 3.9% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if CCL Industries is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

