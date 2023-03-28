CCL Industries Inc.'s (TSE:CCL.B) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

CCL Industries' (TSE:CCL.B) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on CCL Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CCL Industries is:

15% = CA$623m ÷ CA$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.15 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of CCL Industries' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, CCL Industries' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. This certainly adds some context to CCL Industries' moderate 6.0% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between CCL Industries' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 5.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CCL.B fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is CCL Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 26% (implying that the company retains 74% of its profits), it seems that CCL Industries is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, CCL Industries has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 14%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with CCL Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

