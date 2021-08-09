CCB Bengaluru busts prostitution racket, arrests kingpin

Prostitution racket busted by the CCB at Banglore, investigation underway

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru on Monday busted a prostitution racket and arrested the kingpin of the flesh trade racket.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, tweeted," Prostitution racket busted by the CCB! The special wing of CCB Bengaluru has arrested the kingpin of the flesh trade racket. A habitual offender, his associates used to bring girls from different states and keep them at the lodges here in Bengaluru."

The accused has been sent to jail under the 'Goonda Act' (The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-Grabbers Act).

He further added that an investigation is underway. (ANI)