CC Sabathia underwent heart procedure, but is expected to be ready by spring training

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is OK after undergoing a heart procedure. The 38-year-old is expected to make a full recovery and be ready by spring training, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Things could have been much worse for Sabathia had he not acted so quickly. After noticing chest pain and increased sweating after workouts, Sabathia decided to get checked out by doctors. They discovered a blocked artery, and Sabathia underwent an angioplasty. Had Sabathia ignored the symptoms, they could have led to a heart attack.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman released a statement Friday thanking Sabathia and the Yankees medical staff for addressing the issue quickly.

“We are thankful that CC was smart enough to convey his symptoms to our medical staff, and in turn they immediately engaged NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, who quickly determined the root cause of what ailed him. We are also encouraged that the procedure CC underwent was performed as planned. He is such a dynamic person beyond his excellence on the field, and we will proceed with his health at the forefront of our priorities. We will continue to follow the guidance and expertise of the doctors — who have conveyed that CC will report as scheduled to Tampa in February to prepare for the 2019 season.”

The procedure will impact Sabathia’s offseason workouts somewhat, though he’s still expected to be ready for the start of the 2019 season. Sabathia has already said 2019 will be his final season in baseball. He plans to retire at the end of the year.

Despite his age, Sabathia continues to put up solid numbers. He posted a 3.65 ERA over 153 innings with the Yankees in 2018.

CC Sabathia will be OK after undergoing a heart procedure. (AP Photo)

