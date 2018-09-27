CC Sabathia ejected for hitting Rays batter, throws away $500K bonus

CC Sabathia took throwing money away to a whole different level Thursday.

The Yankees stalwart got himself ejected from an 11-0 game against the Rays by hitting Jesus Sucre with the first pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sabathia needed to complete seven innings Thursday to earn a $500,000 contract bonus by reaching 155 innings this season.

By hitting Sucre and getting tossed, Sabathia cost himself potential $500,000 incentive bonus (he was 2 innings short). But CC, who is already a leader in the clubhouse, just showed why his teammates love him. That’s a teammate backing up a teammate. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) September 27, 2018

Sabathia's purpose pitch stemmed from the top of the inning, when Tampa Bay's Andrew Kittredge threw a pitch behind Yankees catcher Austin Romine's shoulder. Sabathia took a few steps out of the visitors' dugout as Romine dusted himself off, the only Yankee to do so, as home plate umpire Vic Carapazza issued warnings to both dugouts.

New York went on to score four runs in the inning, including home runs by Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton.

MORE: Didi Gregorius injury update: Yankees shortstop expected to return within next few games

The Rays' catcher, Sucre, led off the bottom of the sixth, and Sabathia drilled him squarely in the thigh with the first pitch. Carapazza immediately ejected Sabathia, who turned to the Rays' dugout and had some words before walking slowly off the field.

While Sabathia already has thrown away a sizable bit of cash by missing the innings bonus, he also figures to be in line for discipline from MLB. Marlins pitcher Jose Urena was suspended for six games last month after hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch.