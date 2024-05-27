CBWT - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 11:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #5

night in canada" the other day with my family and, like, my face pops up and saying that toronto is playing montréal this week and I am like oh, I forgot -- amazing. But it is so cool to be able to see that because we are front and centre and some people have access to us like never before. >> Ian: some of the athletes are front and centre and you're definitely one of them. And one of the interesting things about the kind of public persona that you have is that on the one hand you played a sport that is rough and tumble and aggressive and there's body checking in this league. But at the same time, you are not afraid to embrace this -- can I say -- sort of feminine image on instagram, for example. Like, how do you balance that? What kind of image are you hoping to portray? >> Yeah, I've always struggled with this because as a child, again, I played so many different sports, but I loved a dress and I loved playing with dolls. So there was one time that I walked into my hockey game at like 7 years old with a dress on and a hockey stick over my shoulder. And that's me -- just how I have always been. So I want to be the person that, like, 7-year-old sarah could look up to and be, like, my gosh, I could be like her, because I didn't have anybody to look up to in that lens. Playing sports, playing hockey, I was always taught that I had to be like brutal and like vicious and I was like that's just simply not me. On the ice I'm a competitor, but off the ice, these are my interests, and I think that is okay. I think that femininity is a sliding scale. I think that my version of femininity is going to be different than the next woman or the next man's version of femininity, and I just want to allow everybody the space to know that they can be who they want to be. I like hockey and it's not who I am, it is something that I do, but I can also like several other things and they can be combined, pretty awesome. >> Ian:THE average male hockey player is usually asked probing questions about getting pucks in deep, or how the power play went. Are you tired of answering the questions that I asked you today about all of these different issues? >> Definitely -- 100% I do. [laughter] but I thinkssues? >> Definitely -- 100% I do. [laughter] but I think that it's been so important, because we have to share our story and we have to continue the movement. And it's important for the next generation of female athletes. So to be able to speak about this is so important. And now being a professional hockey player, I'm seeing the other side of the glass, and I am answering questions about getting pucks in and what is going on with our power play and why we're not being successful. Like, toronto media? They are kind of rough. So it's great. I think that it is great. Now I get to answer questions about both and I hope that one day young girls, girls in my position, are just talking hockey. >> Erica: and the success of the pwhl's first season was just plain to see. It was just honoured as breakthrough of the year at the sport business awards. In the first five months the league set six attendance records for women's hockey.

>>> When we come back, a rare catch off of the coast of nova scotia. >> Just yellow -- bright yellow. There was no missing it, that is for sure. >> Erica: the story behind this colourful lobster next. >> Just bright yellow lobster, something I have never seen before. We were just on the west end of pictou island, just regular and hauling our trowels and they stopped and said, look down at this trap here. And so it was all operations came to a stand still and this stood out from the rest. Just yellow -- bright yellow. Yeah, it was. I mean, there was no missing it, that's for sure. And it was almost like just found a can of yellow paint more or less. So the first thing was first, of course, everybody had their cell phones out and a half dozen pictures or more were taken and,

YEAH, JUST SAT THERE AND ADMIRED IT I GUESS FOR THE NEXT FEW MINUTES AND CARRIED ON, I GUESS. >> Reporter: HOW RARE DO YOU THINK THAT IT IS? >> ACCORDING TO GOOGLE, AND THEY SAY FROM MAINE, ONE IN 30, 35 MILLION. >> Erica: WOW, AND THAT MUTATION APPARENTLY IS DUE TO A PROTEIN THAT NORMALLY BINDS WITH THE SHELL'S PIGMENT. BUT A ONE IN 30 MILLION CHANCE OF DISCOVERING THAT LOBSTER? I WONDER IF HE WENT OUT AND BOUGHT A LOTTERY TICKET LATER THAT DAY. >>> FROM ALL OF US HERE AT "THE NATIONAL," THANK YOU FOR BEING WITH US. YOU CAN WATCH ANYWHERE, ANY TIME ON THE FREE CBC NEWS APP AND SUBSCRIBE TO "THE NATIONAL'S" YouTube CHANNEL. >>> I'M ERICA JOHNSON, TAKE CARE.

