CBWT - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 01:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #4

of G.D.P. and we're increasing our investments in defence. The americans are very, very happy with our investments with respect to the purchase of the 88 F-35s. We're investing massively to protect the arctic and to modernize norad. We are present right around the world. So yes, we will continue to do more, but we have put canada back on responsible footing, not only when it comes to defending our own country but also protecting our allies around the world at this time of uncertainty. [end of translation]. >> Question: I'm with global national. I'm actually believing asking the same question in english about the letter from U.S. senators. I mean, we're talking about that 2% and the commitment to get there. I mean, most of the U.N. members are expected to meet that target this year -- >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: sorry, I think you mean nato members. >> Question: yes, nato. Thank you. How can your government say not meeting the target isn't affecting our relationship with the u.s.? >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: first of all, it's important to remember where canada was. In 2015, under the harper conservatives in which pierre poilievre was a minister in that government, defence spending dropped for the first time to below 1% of our spending. When we got elected in 2015, not only do we reopen the veterans affairs offices that harper had shuttered. Not only did we start investing in our military, we actually doubled military investments over the past years. We are now on track to reaching over 1.76% of g.d.p., which is a record high for canada. And we're not done yet. There is more to do. I will say in the conversations I've had with my american colleagues and counterparts, the massive investments we're making in upgrading our fighter jet fleet with 88 new fighter jets, our investments close to $40 billion in norad modernization, our recent budget's massive investments in arctic safety and security, recognizes nato's western and northern flank is canada's arctic are all extremely well received by the americans and by allies around the world who want to see us continue to step up. We recognize there's more to do and we will be there to do it because we are the ones who are taking seriously canada's defence needs and making sure the women and men of our armed forces have the right equipment not just to fulfil what their fellow canadians expect of them but what our allies around the world are counting on us to do. >> Question: cbsa is potentially striking over telework. There is discontent about your government spending public servants back to the office for an additional day a week. Is your government willing to have public servants only come in two days to avoid labour strikes? >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: we know and it comes to cbsa the work they do is extremely important and extremely difficult, and we recognize the hard work that they do every day keeping canada safe at our borders. But we also know that the best labour agreements happen at the bargaining table and that's exactly where the ministers are focused and we will continue to do that. >> Question: thank you. >> Last question. >> Question: prime minister, mike McDONALD from "the canadian press." your government and the N.D.P. passed a motion to support the icj. What does that look like in terms of the latest ruling from the international court of justice? >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: I believe I already answered that question two minutes ago. Do you have another question for me? >> Question: it's regarding the lobster fishing areas off new brunswick that were closed. You may have answered this in french already, but as you know, fishermen refuse to move their traps and the questions are being raised maybe the protections for these whales have gone too far. How do you respond? >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: I think your information might be a bit out of date. The fisheries minister worked directly with concerned fishers in the industry and has actually found a solution. Everyone wants to see endangered species protected. Everyone needs to see fishers continuing to earn a living and support their communities. And that's exactly what we're able to do right now through conversations among people who all want the same things. We've been able to come to an agreement on moving the traps closer to shore for the 15-day concern period and this is a great example of people working together in a thoughtful way to aims we can all agree to. >> Thank you. That concludes today's --

>> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: any questions on pharmacare or the announcement we're making today that matters deeply to canadians? [ Laughter ]. >> Question: [Speaking French] [Voice of Interpreter] I don't know whether -- you began this press conference by talking about things that the government has already announced. You're saying the conservatives do not support your plan. So are you in the middle of an election campaign? >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: no, I'm here to talk about something that is of great importance to canadians. That is exactly what can be highlighted in the work this government is carrying out. We're helping them with the services and helping them with the cost of living. Some canadians who cannot afford to pay for insulin, that means very negative impacts to their health, but it also means a very major impact on our health care system. So it is it is a responsible investment. There are some women who cannot pay for prescription contraceptives. As a result, they cannot properly control their body and their lives. That means there are heavy consequences in some cases. There is also a challenge when it comes to dental care that we're now providing across the country. 2 million seniors have already signed up to a dental care plan and 100,000 have already received that care. And yet, conservatives continue to block access to the legislation and prevent people from getting involved in the plan. So we're really seeing here, there is a clear choice that people will have to make in a year and a half during an election campaign. What kind of country do we want? Do we want a country that will be there to support the most vulnerable? Will we be a country led by a right-wing ideology that refuses to support people? That is a fundamental choice and it's important that people know that in spite of the noise coming from the conservatives, we will continue to deliver for canadians. [end of translation] an announcement that is exactly what canadians have been asking for. Help on affordability, seniors who can now go get their teeth taken care of for free, despite the opposition, the ideological opposition of steven ellis and the entire conservative caucus, 100,000 seniors in just a little over three weeks have now gotten dental care despite the efforts of the conservatives not just to block it in the house but to discourage dentists from across the country from signing up for it. Fortunately 10,000 dentists and climbing every single day have signed up for this because people understand how important it is to be there for vulnerable seniors. Similarly, the consequences to someone who cannot pay for their insulin in terms of their quality of life goes straight downhill, in terms of extra costs on the medical system as janet said for amputations, for dealing with blindness, for dealing with heart failure, it is simply logical to be there for the most vulnerable people. But conservatives like pierre poilievre and steven ellis stand against these pharmacare investments. They stand against for ideological reasons protecting women's right to choose when and how they want to start a family. That's completely irresponsible and it's not what canadians want, not what canadians deserve. That's why we're here highlighting these investments that are going to help canadians concretely and move forward. And, quite frankly, the conservative response to that is is: oh, you're spending too much. You're investing too much in canadians right now. We should be cutting spending. We should be doing less for canadians. Except, the problem with that argument on their side is that canada has the strongest fiscal balance sheet in the g7. We're the third-largest country in the world with a aaa credit rating according to the top bond-rating agencies in the world. That means our economy is sustainable from a federal fiscal perspective. We need to be investing in canadians. We have the lowest deficit, the lowest debt-to-g.d.p. Ratio. The question is how do we help canadians when conservatives are busy trying to cut services for

them? So I think it's important that people be calling out these conservatives, call out people like steven ellis who is the conservative health critics who continually talks down the kinds of things that are going to help thousands upon thousands of people right here in truro and across nova scotia. Leadership is about stepping up and being there for people. That's exactly what today's announcement is and that's exactly what we're going to stay focused on. Thank you, everyone. >> Andrew: prime minister justin trudeau in truro, nova scotia. >> Question: one more question. Thank you very much for taking my question because it is a local health care crisis. You must know you're in the heart of where the nova scotia shooting happened. It is claiming more victims, whether it's people that are on the front lines of health care, whether it's the amazing mounties that are in this room that answered that call that day, whether it's members of the media or said members of the victims' families, one of which and a friend took their life the night before the fourth anniversary. There has been an epic failing as far as I can see in they reporting, both provincially and federally, to truly respond to this. What can you do, what can your government do not political, please don't politicize this, what can you do to hold some accountability? Some money has been able to flow, but nothing is happening and it's still not being monitored. So how is this money really getting to the people that need it? How can we support the health care people that are burned out in this region and still having extended, extended spinoffs from that fateful day? They need help. They need support. I appreciate your announcement today, but I really, really want an answer and I demand some action on it too. Please. >> Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: I understand just how devastating the mass killing of four years ago happened and how much of an impact it's had on families, on communities, on first responders, on people who were there to support and continue to support family members through extraordinarily difficult times of loss and bereavement. And continued trauma and impacts of trauma. The mass casualty commission set out some very, very clear recommendations that we are following, and we know there needs to be done more both in improving accountability and responsiveness of our institutions, but also delivering health care services and informed mental health care to those who need it. That is part of why in your -- this isn't political, we signed agreements with the province of nova scotia as well as other provinces across the country to invest more in mental health care, in support for front-line workers, in access to primary care physicians and teams. These are things that are going to make an impact. The other thing we're doing as a government is continuing to move forward on stronger gun control measures. We know that banning assault-style weapons four years ago was a big step in making it much more difficult for people to access the weapons that can kill the largest number of people in the smallest amount of time time. We did that four years ago banned 1500 different models of assault-style weapons in this country. They are now illegal to use, to buy, or to sell. We're going to continue to move forward on strengthening gun control. We're going to continue to move forward on investing in community policing and rcmp services. We're going to continue to move forward on working with provinces to deliver the kind of mental health care that people need. We're going to continue to be there to support as people heal and as we learn very, very difficult lessons from this terrible, terrible event. Thank you, everyone. >> Thank you, prime minister. That concludes today's press conference. >> Andrew: you've been listening to prime minister justin trudeau speaking in truro, nova scotia. We saw at the end there obviously some emotion that still rings true today, four years after that terrible, terrible day in nova scotia in which a gunman killed 22 people, one of the worst killings in this country's history. He was also asked a number of questions at the beginning on the international court of justice's decision today, calling for israel to ends its offensive in rafah. On that he said that it is binding, he expects everyone to

