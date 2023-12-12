CBT instead of Viagra? That won’t last for long

Photograph: SDI Productions/Getty Images

So, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence is suggesting offering women cognitive behavioural therapy as a treatment for menopause symptoms (Report, 11 December). Next it will be recommending it for erectile dysfunction in lieu of Viagra.

Teresa Grafton

London

• Having two croissants for breakfast slows your recovery from the stress of mental maths speed tests, says your report (Comfort eating can impair body’s recovery from stress, study shows, 10 December). Good to have this clear scientific evidence of our need to cut down sharply on mental maths.

John Foster

Brampton, Cumbria

• Barney Ronay’s article (Amazon TV experiment proves that football with no filler doesn’t work, 9 December) reminded me why I’ve found Amazon TV’s football coverage so wonderful. It has nothing to do with the commentary, and everything to do with the absence of gambling adverts. Watching a football programme without being exhorted to gamble is so refreshing.

Alex Walsh

St Albans

• Like Michael Fuller (Letters, 7 December), I was horrified to see vending machines in our local hospital stuffed with sweets and crisps. Unwisely, I posted photos on local social media groups, linking them to obesity, diabetes and the difficulty of finding an NHS dentist, hoping to spark a debate. Instead, I got called a stuck-up C-word among other things – in the city that has just been voted the second happiest place to live in the UK.

Judith Martin

Winchester

