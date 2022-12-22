CBT begins with a twist on annual call for proposals on community projects

·3 min read

The application period for Columbia Basin Trust grants is near and the two former programs have combined forces into one new grant program.

The CBT has combined the Community Initiatives and Affected Areas programs into one, noted CBT president and chief executive officer Johnny Strilaeff recently, with the Resident Directed Grants (ReDi) program replacing them both.

“While it has a new name the grants will still have the same purpose to support local projects that provide additional value to Basin communities,” he said.

The underlying spirit of ReDi grants remains the same as the previous two programs, Strilaeff said, with support given for projects that “benefit the broad community and public good through community-based decision-making and ensuring an opportunity for resident input on projects.”

As it was before, the funding decisions are made by delivery partners — including Nelson and the Regional District of Central Kootenay — that are based on resident input. And, despite the changes, there will be no change to the funding allocation to communities when applications open Jan. 9.

ReDi grant funding is designed to meet community and public needs rather than private needs and the Columbia Basin Trust Act requires that trust funding not relieve any level of government of its normal obligations, said the CBT website.

“Program funds are not to be used to fund basic infrastructure activities such as roads, sewers, water systems, fire services and core services normally provided through government taxation,” it read.

The granting allocation for the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) for 2023-2024 is $1,515,935.

The deadline for submission of proposals to the RDCK is 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 and must be completed through the online application system.

Who can apply

Project proposals must benefit one or more of the municipalities within the RDCK, as well as rural electoral areas.

In addition, eligible applicants include registered organizations that are not-for-profit, First Nations, registered schools and local government.

Any private sector proposal that comes forward must be sponsored by an eligible organization and must show obvious community benefits.

An organization must be in good standing — having submitted a final financial report to the RDCK before Dec, 31, 2022 — or else will not be eligible for 2023 funding consideration, unless a project extension has been granted.

Projects are expected to be completed within a one-year period and expenses pertaining to project funding must be incurred no earlier than the start date of the project period.

Projects within the City of Nelson

Nelson has specific criteria regarding its sustainability goals and community priorities when it comes to the ReDi grants.

Information on those can be found on the city’s website, or people can contact Gabriel Bouvet-Boisclair at dco@nelson.ca or 250-352-8254 for more information regarding a proposal.

All proposals need to be submitted to the attention of the RDCK, while any supporting documentation for Nelson consideration may total five pages.

Not cutting it

Proposals requesting multi-year funding will not be considered.

Expenses pertaining to project funding incurred before the start date of the project period will not be eligible.

Operational costs are not eligible for funding. On-going operational costs are those costs which are intended to support staff positions and regular payments expected to be made by the organization to ensure the continuity of its operations. These include costs such as rent payments, utilities, levies, and other contractual obligations.

Source: Columbia Basin Trust

- Applications for ReDi Grants within the RDCK will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023. For more information go to www.rdck.ca/ReDi. Deadline to submit application is Feb. 17, 2023. Lisa Rein, grants coordinator; rdckgrants@rdck.bc.ca; 1.250.352.8170

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily

