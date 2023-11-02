The CBSO pass the Ligeti test with flying colours, plus the best of November’s classical concerts

Intelligence and virtuosity: Carolin Widmann - Hannah Fathers

City of Birmingham Orchestra, Symphony Hall, Birmingham ★★★★☆

The nights are drawing in, and the end of 2023 is not far off. So this concert from the CBSO was in all likelihood the last hurrah in the UK’s centenary celebrations for György Ligeti, as it included a performance of one his late great works, the Violin Concerto from 1992.

This wonderful, enigmatic Hungarian/Jewish composer survived Nazi death squads, out-manoeuvred the Communist thought police in Hungary, and later went on to become one of modern music’s great radicals. He created sounds that seemed closer to the glistening extra-terrestrial landscapes of electronic music than anything ever heard from an orchestra.

And yet his music is so very human, as this performance of the violin concerto reminded us. It was full of gleeful humour, jazzy syncopations and even a touch of Jewish klezma — a reference that passed me by, but in the interval the woman sitting behind me told me she spotted it.

All this aural magic danced by on light feet, thanks to wonderful playing from the orchestra under Nicholas Carter’s alert direction, and the intelligence and virtuosity of the soloist Carolin Widmann. The opening spider’s-web tracery of undulating sounds had a gauzy magic, and in the tranced high melody of the third movement time truly seemed to stand still, thanks to Widmann’s superb steely control (and the CBSO’s too—this piece is every bit as hard for them as it is for the soloist). She gave a tender glow to the folk-like melody in the second movement, and the soaring rhapsodic quality of her closing cadenza (solo spot) had us on the edge of our seats — until the tension was released with percussion thwacks and raspberries from the brass, which sent a ripple of laughter across Symphony Hall.

There was humour too in the piece which launched the evening, Haydn’s 96th Symphony, but whereas Ligeti’s humour was surreal and somewhat threatening, Haydn’s was more like an urbane smile — until the final movement, when the music’s comic haste was genuinely hilarious. Carter’s speeds in the fast movements were brisk but never forced, which allowed the players to respond with playing of genial warmth. The most affecting moment came in the Trio of the Menuetto, with playing of lovely bucolic innocence from the oboist. (It’s a shame the programme note didn’t identify her in the online programme notes. Does the CBSO not think the players deserve a mention?)

Finally came Brahms’s Third Symphony, a piece whose solidity and seriousness is about as far from Ligeti’s aural shape-shifting as could be imagined. Again it was individual players who caught the ear, especially the far-away, nostalgic playing of the clarinettist in the slow movement. The performance wasn’t perfect. The occasional smudged transition or odd balance suggested the Ligeti concerto had taken the lion’s share of the rehearsal time. But Carter’s speeds were very well judged, and the whole symphony had a lithe, fierce energy which was exactly right for this most taut and concise of Brahms’s symphonies.

Hear the CBSO play Mozart, Sibelius, Aileen Sweeney and Mendelssohn on November 8; cbso.co.uk

