CBSE launches orientation course on non-violent communication to mark Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched an orientation course on non-violent communication to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi for conflict resolution based on the Gandhian values.

According to the CBSE, the course is being launched by CBSE in association with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

"Non-violent communication is a powerful tool of effective communication and conflict resolution based on Gandhian values non-violence, mutual respect, understanding and compassion," the CBSE said in a notification dated October 1.

The CBSE said principals, teachers, parents and students of schools affiliated with the CBSE can join the course, which is being offered without any fee. It also urged the schools to encourage the teachers, students and parents to join the course. (ANI)

