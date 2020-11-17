CBSE CTET 2020: Deadline to change exam centre extended till 26 November, details at ctet.nic.in

FP Trending
2 min read

The deadline to change choice of exam city for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 26 November. Candidates can make the changes in their application at ctet.nic.in.

In a notification, CBSE said that efforts will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them. However, if situation arises, examinees may be allotted any city other than the four cities selected.

CTET will be conducted on 31 January across 135 cities across the country. Earlier, the 14th edition of CTET was scheduled to be held on 5 July in 112 cities but it has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The exam will be conducted following strict health guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report, 23 new cities have been added to the list of exam centres for CTET. These include Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Sagarsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Mainpuri, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Steps to change CBSE CTET 2020 choice of exam centre:

Step 1: Go to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test's (CTET) official website - ctet.nic.in. >Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Click Here for Exam City Correction." >Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your application number, password, and security pin displayed on the screen. >Step 4: Press the Sign In button. >Step 5: Your CBSE CTET 2020 application form will open on the page, click on edit next to exam city. >Step 6: Make the changes and press the final submit button.

Direct link to change choice of exam centre for CBSE CTET 2020

CTET is conducted in two parts - the first part is for candidates willing to teach classes 1 to 5, while the second part is for classes 6 to 8. The examination will comprise of 150 questions and candidates will get a total of 150 minutes to complete the examination. Each question will consist of one mark and will be no negative marking for an incorrect answer.

